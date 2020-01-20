The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says it has information backed by evidence that some drivers who are politically inclined to the opposition UPND are trying to incite and coerce other PSV drivers to park their buses today in an attempt to disrupt people’s daily business.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says written notices have been circulated by some leaders of disgruntled bus drivers, ordering other drivers to park their buses by whatever means this morning under the pretext of alleged interference of the PF in the running of bus stations and markets in the country.

Mr Kamba said maneuvers of the UPND leadership to bring confusion in the operations of the public service vehicles and the transport sector, in general, is ridiculous, insensitive and a criminal act of economic sabotage.

He said this is just about inciting people to rise against the government of the day and has nothing to do with trying to tackle any challenges.

“Country men and women, u will recall very well that the issue of interference in bus stations and markets was dealt with by the PF Government, including the Secretary-General of the ruling Party Honourable Davies Mwila who came out strongly encouraging the police to bring to book individuals who were claiming that they were collecting money from buses on behalf of the Party”, he said.

Mr Kamba said as a party that respects laws of the country, the PF went further to encourage local authorities to ensure that they take charge of Buses and Markets in the country and this was done.

“Our commitment as a party in supporting the adherence to the law in the running of markets and bus stations in this country is undoubted”, he added.

Mr Kamba said the PF is therefore perplexed that the UPND with a few disgruntled bus drivers in Lusaka want to engage in serious economic sabotage by encouraging drivers to stay away from work so that people get stranded.

He said Bus drivers have a right to belong to any political party of their choice and they are free to do that as a constitutional right but what is wrong is to use their political affiliation to try and embarrass government in the eyes of the citizenry.

Mr Kamba said the PF will not allow or entertain such kind of lawlessness, an attempt to try and sabotage the economy and bring confusion.

He said drivers that don’t want to work today have every right to stay home but should not intimidate those who want to work.

“We have a government in place that deserves respect. Zambia is a democracy and we will not tolerate schemes and machinations from the opposition UPND to cause turmoil in Lusaka and later claim that the country is becoming ungovernable under the PF”, he added.

Mr Kamba has warned the leadership of the UPND to stop issuing threats on innocent and ordinary Zambians who work in bus stations and markets saying these places are for all Zambians and there is no PF supporter or member collecting money from there.

He reiterated that the Bus Stations and markets are being managed by the local authorities in accordance with the law.

