MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has called for national prayers following the spate of alleged ritual killings in some parts of the Copperbelt.

Reverend Sumaili told journalists at a press briefing, Thursday morning, that the government is concerned about the unfortunate situation hence President Edgar Lungu’s intervention to task Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence to investigate the matter and restore unity.

She noted that peace should be natured in the country because in its absence, there is fear which breeds hate, violence, disorder, confusion, and anxiety as well as affects productivity.

“Am calling for effective and fervent prayers from the children of God, intercessory teams, intercessors, families and all peace-loving Zambians to arise and pray. I encourage the church mother bodies to encourage their members to pray,” Reverend Sumaili said.

She has further called on all Zambians to cooperate with the defense and security wings in maintaining law and order and avoid taking the law in own hands.

Reverend Sumaili has also warned those circulating videos where people are being murdered to stop immediately as they have the potential to spread confusion and plant seeds of violence and death.

“I encourage the people of Zambia to stand together and restore calm and peace. We will hold hands in prayer as one Zambia one nation because blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” Reverend Sumaili said.

