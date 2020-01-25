A 53-year-old man of Kabitaka area in Solwezi is nursing kerosene burns he sustained after being burnt by his 24-year-old girlfriend for allegedly infecting her with the HIV.

The incident is believed to have happened last night between 22:00 and 22: 30 hours at house number 12959 Mulomba Street in Kabitaka.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police, Hudson Namachila has confirmed the incident in Solwezi today and identified the victim as Samuel Mumba and the suspect as 24-year-old, Evelyn Simwinga of house number three, Chambeshi road in Kalulushi.

Mr Namachila said Mumba sustained multiple superficial burns on both shoulders and back part of the neck and is currently admitted at Solwezi General Hospital.

He said Kerosene is suspected to have been used as police found an empty two-liter container, used matchstick and a partially burnt doormat on the scene.

Mr Namachila said Simwinga who is currently in Police custody justified her action as revenge for being infected with HIV by her boyfriend of two years.

When contacted for a comment, acting Solwezi General Hospital Medical Superintendent, Davis Saasa could not give the state of Mumba’s condition as he was unaware of his admission.

This incident comes barely two months since another Solwezi man was burnt with petrol by his girlfriend.

