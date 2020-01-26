Nkana have thumped Buildcon 3-0 at home in Kitwe to go on top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Kelvin Mubanga, Shadreck Musonda and Duke Abuya were the scorers in this round 18 match played on Sunday afternoon at Nkana Stadium as Kalampa opened a one point lead at the top.

Nkana have 37 points, one above second placed Green Eagles, who were not in action this weekend.

New signee Abuya put Nkana ahead after 10 minutes with Mubanga doubling the lead on 43 minutes and Musonda’s goal came in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, Buildcon are 11th on the table with 24 points from 19 matches played.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Perry Mutapa’s unbeaten record as Power Dynamos coach is over after the Kitwe side succumbed to a 2-1 loss at Lusaka Dynamos in the capital city.

Mutapa was unbeaten in seven matches in charge prior to this defeat in Lusaka.

Lusaka Dynamos benefited from Faustin Bokadila’s 30th minute own goal after Larry Bwalya had cancelled Baba Basile’s 9th minute goal that had handed the home side an early lead.

Both teams sit on 28 points after today’s Week 19 match although the visitors have one unplayed game against Zesco United.

