3.3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
type here...
Columns

Government Programs Cannot Stop Because of a By-Election

By Chief Editor
3
0
Columns Government Programs Cannot Stop Because of a By-Election
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Antonio Mwanza

It is important to differentiate between the government and the ruling party or indeed political parties.

A Government is an institution for ALL the citizens irrespective of their political affiliation.

Government by definition is a people’s institution that sets and administers public policy and exercises executive, political and sovereign power through customs, institutions, and laws within a state.

Government and political parties are two distinctive entities. A Government is answerable to ALL the citizens while a political party is only answerable to its members.

To put it simply, what we have is a Government of the Republic of Zambia and not a Government of individual political parties hence the Government cannot stop its Constitutional and National duties of providing service, security, and relief to its own people just because there is ka by-election in a particular district.

The government cannot stop developmental projects or halt the distribution of relief food to the starving citizens nor can the Government stop providing ambulances and medicines to the sick just because there is ka by-election.

Government programs are national programs intended for all the people; Government programs are not partisan programs; they cannot be reduced nor tied to politics.

The people of Chilubi cannot eat politics. The people of Chilubi want and deserve food, water, shelter, roads, bridges, schools, and social amenities and it is the duty and responsibility of Government to provide these things to them and that is exactly why Government has continued with its programs of providing relief and general services to the people of Chilubi.

The distribution of mealie meal in Chilubi District, for instance, started long before the area Member of Parliament had even passed on and it shall continue long after the by-election has gone.

Chilubi is among the 58 districts, countrywide that are receiving relief food from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, under the office of the Vice President. This exercise started months ago and it shall continue for as long as the threat of hunger to the affected districts remain.

The provision of relief food and other services to Chilubi cannot be halted just because some well-fed politicians from Kabulonga or New Kasama are competing for votes in the District.

Government cannot neglect the great people of Chilubi, who are facing the threat of starvation as a result of the severe drought they experienced last farming season just because some well-fed and well-off politicians, driving posh VXs or GXs from Lusaka or the Copperbelt are playing Political Sojo in the area. No.

Government has the solemn duty, a legal and moral obligation to take care of its people whether there is an election or not. After all the people of Chilubi cannot starve and die just to satisfy the political ambitions of some fat people from Lusaka and Copperbelt. Ayo Ni MANYENGWE.

Let the politicians continue to campaign as they have always been doing and let Government continue with its work of providing relief and other services for the good people of Chilubi

The author is Cde Antonio M. Mwanza, PF Deputy Media Director

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleFive people die while 12 others sustains injuries in an accident

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Government Programs Cannot Stop Because of a By-Election

By Antonio Mwanza It is important to differentiate between the government and the ruling party or indeed political parties. A Government...
Read more
General News

Five people die while 12 others sustains injuries in an accident

Chief Editor - 0
Five people have died while 12 others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred today at about 15 45 hours at the junction of...
Read more
Headlines

South African government says that a Suspected case of Corona Virus has been detected in Zambia

Chief Editor - 1
The South African government has revealed that a case suspected to be that of the deadly Corona virus has been detected in Zambia. Giving a...
Read more
General News

One person missing after car plunges into Luangwa river

editor - 3
One person has presumably drowned while two others swam to safety after a Toyota Sprinter which they were travelling in plunged into Luangwa River...
Read more
Headlines

Migration of ZRA tax online system to a locally developed platform applauded

editor - 6
The Patriots for Economic Progress is happy that the Zambia Revenue Authority has successfully migrated from the online tax system that was provided by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has misconducted itself over the issue of printing of ballot papers

Columns Chief Editor - 15
A key component of a free, fair and credible election is TRANSPARENCY in the electoral process. Transparency gives trust and confidence in the electoral...
Read more

Zambians will not accept another Electoral Coup D’etat at the Hands of PF

Columns Chief Editor - 15
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member Modern coup d'etat are no longer promulgated and executed by dissident groups against legitimately elected governments. Modern coup d'etat are...
Read more

Is Barclays Bank Really Changing its name to ABSA Bank?

Columns Chief Editor - 21
By Concerned Barclays Employyee Allow us space in your reputable publication to comment on the purported eminent “CHANGE OF NAME” of Barclays Bank Zambia to...
Read more

Food Handouts will not resolve the problems of Poverty, Jobs will

Columns Chief Editor - 11
By Faston Mwale The emerging trend by government officials to engage in donations of basic groceries to impoverished citizens in lieu of executing actual poverty...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]