By Antonio Mwanza

It is important to differentiate between the government and the ruling party or indeed political parties.

A Government is an institution for ALL the citizens irrespective of their political affiliation.

Government by definition is a people’s institution that sets and administers public policy and exercises executive, political and sovereign power through customs, institutions, and laws within a state.

Government and political parties are two distinctive entities. A Government is answerable to ALL the citizens while a political party is only answerable to its members.

To put it simply, what we have is a Government of the Republic of Zambia and not a Government of individual political parties hence the Government cannot stop its Constitutional and National duties of providing service, security, and relief to its own people just because there is ka by-election in a particular district.

The government cannot stop developmental projects or halt the distribution of relief food to the starving citizens nor can the Government stop providing ambulances and medicines to the sick just because there is ka by-election.

Government programs are national programs intended for all the people; Government programs are not partisan programs; they cannot be reduced nor tied to politics.

The people of Chilubi cannot eat politics. The people of Chilubi want and deserve food, water, shelter, roads, bridges, schools, and social amenities and it is the duty and responsibility of Government to provide these things to them and that is exactly why Government has continued with its programs of providing relief and general services to the people of Chilubi.

The distribution of mealie meal in Chilubi District, for instance, started long before the area Member of Parliament had even passed on and it shall continue long after the by-election has gone.

Chilubi is among the 58 districts, countrywide that are receiving relief food from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, under the office of the Vice President. This exercise started months ago and it shall continue for as long as the threat of hunger to the affected districts remain.

The provision of relief food and other services to Chilubi cannot be halted just because some well-fed politicians from Kabulonga or New Kasama are competing for votes in the District.

Government cannot neglect the great people of Chilubi, who are facing the threat of starvation as a result of the severe drought they experienced last farming season just because some well-fed and well-off politicians, driving posh VXs or GXs from Lusaka or the Copperbelt are playing Political Sojo in the area. No.

Government has the solemn duty, a legal and moral obligation to take care of its people whether there is an election or not. After all the people of Chilubi cannot starve and die just to satisfy the political ambitions of some fat people from Lusaka and Copperbelt. Ayo Ni MANYENGWE.

Let the politicians continue to campaign as they have always been doing and let Government continue with its work of providing relief and other services for the good people of Chilubi

The author is Cde Antonio M. Mwanza, PF Deputy Media Director

