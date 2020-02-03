11.7 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 3, 2020
General News

SEER 1 calls for patience among Zambians over his plan to expose PF politicians

By Chief Editor
South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as SEER 1 has called for patience among Zambians over his plan to expose PF politicians that acquired powers from him to win the 2016 elections.

SEER 1 says a good number of politicians have returned the powers but many of them have remained arrogant because they want to prove to their party that they don’t know him.

“Anytime a dog wants to die, it doesn’t perceive the smell of food anymore. Am telling the nation to be patient for me because I want to take full responsibility of what am doing, this is not a joke”, he said.

SEER 1 challenged those that are denying knowing him to tell the nation if they never visited him the time he was in Zambia.

And SEER 1 has told Gospel musician Kings Malembe to shut up saying he doesn’t know anything in the spiritual realm.

He told the musician who recently held a media briefing claiming SEER 1 was poor when he came to Zambia to stop talking because the battle is bigger than him.

SEER 1 was yesterday scheduled to reveal the names of people that have benefited from his powers but said he will do so this Thursday.

But Founder of Shalom Embassy International Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe says controversial South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as SEER 1 is a liar and conman who is playing on people’s minds.

Apostle Sinyangwe during the Sunday Service said no man of God threatens to kill people hence his threats should not be taken serious.

The Clergyman who once worked closely with Seer 1 assured the nation that no one will die amongst those who were threatened with death because he is interceding with other men of God.

Addressing his congregants, Apostle Sinyangwe said Seer 1 who has promised to publish a list of people who acquired powers from him to win the 2016 elections does not have powers he claims to have.

Previous articleChoma medical college closed
Next articleLivingstone High Court suspends Driving Licences for six motorists for causing death by dangerous driving

  3. Just the name itself is satanic,what powers is SEER-1 talking about? Just to put the nation in a clear picture this mangwam is a satanic, a prophet of doom a soothsayer, a sorcerer who collected his evil powers from a Fetish priest in Nigeria.so don’t entertain this mangwamu.

