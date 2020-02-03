12.1 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 3, 2020
type here...
Health

Choma medical college closed

By Chief Editor
33 views
0
Health Choma medical college closed
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The General Nursing Council of Zambia has deregistered the Choma Medical College with immediate effect for failing to comply with the set nursing education and training standards.

Director for Regulation and Compliance Thom Yung’ana states that the college has been operating without clinical instructors and no required minimum number of lecturers.

Mr Yung’ana says the college has also been operating without minimum prescribed and recommended number of text books as well as computers in its library.

This is in addition to the skills laboratory failing to meet the minimum required standard to support ideal student learning environment due to lack of essential equipment.

Meanwhile, Mr Yung’ana says the college was giving false returns and reports to the council with intent to mislead it in believing that the college still had the capacity to train nurses when in fact not.

In addition, the College had been recruiting some student nurses who do not meet the required minimum qualifications to train as nurses at a fee, which he says is tantamount to collecting money by false pretense.

Mr Yung’ana has assured the affected student nurses at the college that the council will transfer them to other nursing colleges.

[Read 1 times, 3 reads today]
Previous articleHistory Making Zanaco Reach CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Choma medical college closed

The General Nursing Council of Zambia has deregistered the Choma Medical College with immediate effect for failing to comply...
Read more
Feature Sports

History Making Zanaco Reach CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinals

sports - 1
Zanaco have secured their debut quarterfinal qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 1-1...
Read more
Feature Sports

Birthday Boy Chamanga Knocks Out Power

sports - 0
Life began at 40 for veteran ex-Chipolopolo striker James Chamanga on Sunday when his lone goal inspired Red Arrows to an away victory over...
Read more
General News

The Nobel Institute accepts proposed nomination for Dr. Kenneth Kaunda for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Chief Editor - 23
The quest to have Zambia's founder President recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize for his pursuit of liberty, freedom and self determination received a...
Read more
General News

Government blames Fake news for the Riot in Kalumbila District

Chief Editor - 3
The government has blamed fake news for the recent riot in Kalumbila District, North Western Province that saw Kakaindu Police Station set ablaze. Home Affairs...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mass hysteria is the thing we should fear, not a just another cold-like virus

Health editor - 8
The current global panic in reaction to the emergence of a fairly mild new virus is wholly unjustified and amounts to mass hysteria. Governments...
Read more

Failure by the Authority to adequately regulate the Pharmaceutical Industry raises concern

Health Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has noted with deep concern the statement attributed to Dr. Quince Mwaba, Director General of Medical for Quality Healthcare...
Read more

Health Professions Council of Zambia suspends a programme at Copperstone University of Luanshya

Health Chief Editor - 6
Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has indefinitely suspended a Diploma programme in Environmental health at Copperstone University of Luanshya District on the Copperbelt...
Read more

Zambia Medical Association concerned about outbreak of coronavirus in China

Health editor - 9
The Zambia Medical Association is concerned about the outbreak of a novel respiratory virus with an epicenter in Hubei Province, China. Association President Dr...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 3 reads today]