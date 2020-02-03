11.7 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 3, 2020
General News

Livingstone High Court suspends Driving Licences for six motorists for causing death by dangerous driving

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Livingstone High Court has convicted and ordered for the suspension of Driving Licences for six motorists for causing death by dangerous driving.

According to the Warrants of Execution made available to the Road Transport and Safety Agency, the six drivers were convicted of one count each of the offence of causing death by dangerous driving contrary to section 161 of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

During a criminal session held in Livingstone recently, the court ordered for the suspension of the Driving Licences for a period ranging from six to twelve months, with immediate effect.

The High Court has since directed the RTSA to effect the suspension of the Driving Licence for You Wenzeng, Morton Bwalya, Muyuba Chingulu, Ephraim Siame, Nalishebo Simunji, and Sitali Mubyana.

To this effect, the RTSA has effected the orders for the suspension of the six Driving Licences.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga is hopeful that the move by the court will act as a deterrent to would-be road traffic offenders and send strong self-control signals to all motorists not to flout road traffic regulations with impunity.

