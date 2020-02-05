The Patriotic Front says the brotherly counsel that Comrade Bizwell Mutale recently gave to the people of Pemba, Southern Province is profound.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the Counsel should not be taken out of context as some tribally inclined UPND zealots have futilely attempted to twist.

Mr Chanda said the office of the President of the Republic of Zambia is of a national character and transcends the tribal and regional partisanship typically perpetrated by UPND.

“Why is it that HH and UPND do not even bother to campaign in Southern Province during any election, whether it is a Presidential election or ward by election?”, he said adding that it is because of their firm conviction that “UPND is a Tonga Party” and “All Tongas are by default UPND.

Mr Chanda said the UPND consequently believe that the entire Southern Province is a done deal in the Dundumwezi style and there is no need to waste time campaigning there adding that they believe that any Tonga supporting any other party is a traitor.

“The nation vividly recalls that this fanatical extremism is what at one time prompted Mr Chishimba Kambwili’s controversial statement that the people of Southern Province would exclusively vote for Hichilema just because he is a fellow Tonga even if he stood against God in an election”, said Mr Chanda.

He said while Mr Hichilema and UPND have at one time or another won some elections in all Provinces of Zambia including Eastern, Muchinga, and Northern; no “outsider party” has ever won any election in Southern Province because UPND has championed the agenda of “the need for a Tonga President” and Southern Province is a closed shop.

Mr Chanda said it is sad that UPND even goes to the extent of frustrating development efforts in Southern Province just because the development “is not coming through a Tonga President”.

“Therefore Comrade Mutale’s counsel to the people of Pemba is spot on and the leader worth his salt in this day and age should position their agenda on tribal lines. Comrade Mutale was right when he observed that Zambia has no room for a “Tonga President”, he added.

Mr Chanda said while HH usurped the UPND presidency on the back of an undemocratic “Only a Tonga must lead UPND” campaign, it is unrealistic and evil for UPND to champion an “Only a Tonga must rule Zambia” or “Its time for a Tonga to rule Zambia” campaign.

He said the UPND’s portrayal of HH as the “Saviour” of Tongas is retrogressive and satanic adding that Zambia has no room for a tribally championed president.

