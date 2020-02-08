Nkana on Saturday battle to stay in command of the FAZ Super Division table when they visit Lusaka Dynamos at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
The record 12-time champions currently lead the FAZ Super Division on 38 points, one point ahead of Green Eagles from 20 and 19 games played respectively.
Nkana head into the game a week after missing a great opportunity to open a four-point lead following a 0-0 away draw at last placed Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.
They also face 8th positioned Dynamos without influential midfielder Kelvin Mubanga who has been suspended by the club following a training ground bust-up with teammate Obbey Masumbuko this week.
Mubanga’s absence leaves Nkana’s attack deficient of experience and quality after their attack struggled especially new boys Martin Dzilah and Duke Abuya who stuttered through the game against Mighty last weekend.
Another away draw will not do Nkana any favours especially that they will go into the match immediately after watching Eagles play Green Buffaloes in the lunchtime kickoff at the same venue.
A draw or loss for Nkana, and win for Eagles, will see the latter sneak into the lead on 40 points with a match in hand.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION FIXTURES
WEEK 24
08/02/2019
Kansanshi Dynamos-Red Arrows
Lumwana Radiants-Buildcon
Power Dynamos-KSYA
Napsa Stars-Nkwazi
13h00: Green Buffaloes-Green Eagles
15h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Nkana
09/02/2020
Zanaco-Kabwe Warriors
Nakambala Leopards-Forest Rangers
Mufulira Wanderers-Zesco United