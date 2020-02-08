Nkana on Saturday battle to stay in command of the FAZ Super Division table when they visit Lusaka Dynamos at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The record 12-time champions currently lead the FAZ Super Division on 38 points, one point ahead of Green Eagles from 20 and 19 games played respectively.

Nkana head into the game a week after missing a great opportunity to open a four-point lead following a 0-0 away draw at last placed Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.

They also face 8th positioned Dynamos without influential midfielder Kelvin Mubanga who has been suspended by the club following a training ground bust-up with teammate Obbey Masumbuko this week.

Mubanga’s absence leaves Nkana’s attack deficient of experience and quality after their attack struggled especially new boys Martin Dzilah and Duke Abuya who stuttered through the game against Mighty last weekend.

Another away draw will not do Nkana any favours especially that they will go into the match immediately after watching Eagles play Green Buffaloes in the lunchtime kickoff at the same venue.

A draw or loss for Nkana, and win for Eagles, will see the latter sneak into the lead on 40 points with a match in hand.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION FIXTURES

WEEK 24

08/02/2019

Kansanshi Dynamos-Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants-Buildcon

Power Dynamos-KSYA

Napsa Stars-Nkwazi

13h00: Green Buffaloes-Green Eagles

15h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Nkana

09/02/2020

Zanaco-Kabwe Warriors

Nakambala Leopards-Forest Rangers

Mufulira Wanderers-Zesco United

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]