Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has handed over Davies Mwila Mupati Primary School to the government, the school he built in Chipili District using his own resources.

Hon Mwila has also donated school uniforms, books and shoes to be given to the pupils who have been enrolled at the school.

Hon Mwila, who is also former Chipili Member of Parliament, said during the campaigns in 2016, he promised to build schools in the constituency.

“Most of you will recall that during the campaigns, I promised to construct schools, health centers and other infrastructure development in the constituency, here it is. I have delivered despite not winning the elections. This is my home, I cannot abandon my own people and that is why I proceeded to construct the school. I come from this place, and there is no need for me to neglect my own people,” he said.

“We want to make sure that pupils don’t walk long distances in accessing quality education and that is why I strategically chose this place to build this school.”

He encouraged the people of Chipili to continue supporting the PF Government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

“It is important that we continue to support the PF Government as this government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu means well for the people of Zambia. How many health centers are being constructed here, how many schools and other infrastructure developments are being worked on? We in the PF have an agenda, and that is to transform not just Chipili but Zambia as a whole,” said the PF Chief Executive Officer.

“I am no longer your Member of Parliament and my support maybe limited. This is why we are saying can we make sure that we put in office the MP that is working with us so that we foster development in this area.”

The former Chipili Lawmaker further pledged to construct teacher’s house within six months at the school.

He furthermore encouraged the parents in the district to ensure that they embrace education and help in the expansion of the school by providing any support that maybe needed.

And after a request from Mwenda Primary School management for 100 desks, Hon Mwila assured them that he will procure the desks which will cost him about K38, 000.

Hon Mwila was accompanied by Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe.

The infrastructure was received by Chipili District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) George Lwangula who pledged to look after the school as it will help a lot of pupils in accessing quality education services

