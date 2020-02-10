-4.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 10, 2020
Feature Politics

President Lungu urges PF not to emulate UPND in perpetuating violence

By editor
President Edgar Lungu has called for an end to violent campaigns in Chilubi and other areas where by elections will take place on 13th February 2020.

The Head of State urged the PF not to emulate the UPND in perpetrating violence but ensure that the campaigns are peaceful especially in their strongholds.

President Lungu said all participating political parties must embrace peace which is key ingredient to developing the nation.

Addressing the electorate at Matipa in Chilubi Mainland, the President promised to bring development to Chilubi if they vote for PF Candidate Mulenga Fube.

He said the UPND and the NDC do not have the money to be able to deliver the development they are promising the people of Chilubi.

President Lungu emphasised that he and his Ministers are the only ones that have the money to deliver development such as roads, schools and health facilities in Chilubi.

And speaking when he called on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba Speaking people at his palace, President Lungu urged the traditional Leader to help him resolve the wrangles involving the Lunda and Luvale people in Zambezi District of North Western Province.

He asked Paramount Chief Chitimukulu to engage his Colleagues, the Litunga, Gawa Undi and Mpezeni and together see how they can help bring peace between the two tribal groupings.

President Lungu has expressed worry that if left unattended to, the situation risks degenerating into civil unrest as there are already disturbing reports of fighting in the area.

He said the Lunda-Luvale conflict is escalating and should not be left to government alone hence the need for traditional leadership to intervene.

Previous articleOYV on ECZ’s Position on discontinuing of sponsoring stakeholders to Monitor the Printing of Ballot Papers in Dubai
Next articleZambia must aggressively fight and stop the coronavirus from entering the country – Nevers Mumba

11 COMMENTS

    • PF believes so much the use of the power of perception, we all know how the power of perception becomes reality with constant publicist. they have sold so many lies about upnd to the extent that they have becoming reality,

      There behaviour doesn’t fit that of a ruling party because it like everything they do when confronted, they make reference to UPND, it seems UPND is the bar that they have set as standard they would like to achieve, yet UPND has not even yet shown us their ruling capabilities. PF’s ruling capability we have seen and its wack, UPND we have not yet seen, comparison will be made.

      1

  4. ati “the President promised to bring development to Chilubi if they vote for PF Candidate..” Mr. Humble Lungu, please clarify for me on the “If Statement”. Does that mean you’re confirming to say your PF government would only take development to those who vote for your candidates? This is very sad indeed coming from the highest office bearer of our mother land Zambia. The statement itself from our President is already divisive, and you expect mere carders (conveniently referred to as PF officials) to avoid uttering divisive statements? Very Sad!!

    5

  5. BUT,ZOONA U ARE A LET DOWN EDGAR. U THINK THE MONEY FOR ALL THE DEVELOPMENTS OF THE COUNTRY THE NDC OR UPND NEEDS TO PROVIDE? IT IS THE DUTY OF THE GOVT THROUGH CDF. ILICHIKOMPO SANA BOI. I THOUGHT U WENT TO DO LAW AT UNZA AND U KNOW WHAT U ARE TALKING ABOUT KANSHI THEY IS NOTHING SENSIBLE U ARE TALKING ABOUT. U ARE A PRODUCT WHICH IS DIFFICULT TO SELL . CZ U DON’T KNOW YOUR ROLE. BUT STEALING YOU ARE SHARP. COUNT YOUR DAYS OF LEAVING STATE HOUSE IT WILL BE HELL FOR U. WAKE UP.

    2

  6. “…..President Edgar Lungu has called for an end to violent campaigns in Chilubi…”

    There are no opposition allowed to campain in chilubi , only PF is allowed.

    This is one useless president.
    When I say lungu is behind all violence and tribal attacks, this is what I mean.

    Then the corrupt debarred lawyer goes on promise to bring development only now , where was he all this time ?????

    3

  7. My job was done two weeks ago . We in pf don’t need to campaign at this point . It’s a done deal. We have won . Let the upnd cut their losses and just give up. Kz

    3

  9. @kaiza, you mean you managed to rig before the people vote? How dull and crooked can people be….”insoni ebuntu”

    @jonathan, stop insulting our intelligence, we know you are behind violence and you stand on the podium, pretending to be preaching peace! PF goons are armed to the teeth and you send police to arrest UPND Members for having a kitchen knife in their camp, how did u expect the to chop tomatoes?

    @jonathan, if you were a honorable, honest person, you would campaign on issues and call other presidents to the same podium to show you mean peace than sending PF police to harass opponents, including threatening violence

  10. President Lungu, i commend you passionately for engaging the Chitumukulu and the other named Chiefs (that historically have shown no fear or favour when it comes to talking about governance issues ) and whom, it is clear, stand for the betterment of our country. Well done! This is certainly a stroke of brilliance – other chiefs to sort out problems between two chiefdoms not politicians, not even nominating persons who can be perceived / crticised to be towing ” your line”. And as you note, that problem is escalating and needs solutions now. Walya iwe!!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...

