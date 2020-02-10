President of the opposition National Restoration Party Steve Nyirenda says lack of leadership has contributed to the loss of employment by Zambians in various sectors of the economy.

Mr Nyirenda says regrettably, the PF Government has failed to provide solutions to the investor Community on various challenges they are facing such as high taxes.

And Mr Nyirenda has projected further layoffs in the mines if the PF does not intervene in the problems facing the mining sector.

He said the development at Chambeshi metals where 299 workers will be laid off after it was placed on care and maintenance is a tip of the iceberg as more mining companies are likely to follow suit.

Mr Nyirenda has urged the government to dialogue with the mining companies to find the lasting solutions to the challenges they are facing.

Meanwhile, Mr Nyirenda says the PF Government under President Edgar Lungu is a failed project and must not be given another chance in 2021.

Mr Nyirenda said the PF have failed to find a solution to the challenges facing the nation such as high food prices hence the need to vote them out next year.

He has warned Zambians that they will regret if they vote for the PF next year.

Mr Nyirenda said NAREP has the solutions for the challenges facing the nation hence must be given chance to govern.

