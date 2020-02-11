3.4 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
DIV 1 WRAP:Kitwe United Maintain Two Point Lead

By sports
Promotion contenders Kitwe United, Young Green Eagles, Indeni and Prison Leopards all maintained their top four positions in the FAZ National Division One League after winning their respective round 21 matches at the weekend.

Leaders Kitwe edged Zambeef 1-0 at home in Kitwe to move to 45 points, two above second placed Young Eagles, after 21 matches played.

This was Chingalika’s 13th win of the season that came a week after a shocking 2-1 loss to Gomes.

Second placed Young Eagles moved to 43 points following a 1-0 win at Sinazongwe United in the Southern Province derby.

Elsewhere, Indeni stayed third on the table after silencing Nchanga Rangers by 1-0 away at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

Striker Kilonji Mwepu scored the goal as the Oil Men increased their tally to 41 points.

Nchanga have dropped one place to sixth and remain on 34 points after playing 21 matches.

Fourth placed Prison Leopards thumped Chindwin Sentries 3-0 in the Kabwe derby as they moved to 38 points.

Chindwin are third from the bottom of the 18-team league table with 16 points from 21 matches played.

FAZ National Division One – Week 24 Results (Games brought forward)

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-0 Kafue Celtic

Sinazongwe United 0-1 Young Green Eagles

Mumbwa Medics 1-1 Zesco Shockers

Mpulungu Harbour 1-1 Gomes

Kitwe United 1-0 Zambeef

Nchanga Rangers 0-1 Indeni

F.C Muza 1-1 National Assembly

Chambishi 2-2 Police College

Prison Leopards 3-0 Chindwin Sentries

