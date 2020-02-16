-3 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Feature Politics

PF Toasts Chilubi Victory as UPND Beats Kambwili’s NDC to Second place

By Chief Editor
5
The Patriotic Front PF has toasted the Chilubi and other ward by elections PF candidate Mulenga Fube beat four other contenders after polling 16, 653 votes followed by UPND’s Stanslous Chele who got 4, 858, National Democratic Congress candidate Henry Kalenga managed to get 1, 308 followed by Mark Mpundu of People’s Alliance for Change with 1, 016 while United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia’s Charles Kalaba had 279 votes.

PF Secretary general Hon Davies Mwila said that the overwhelming victory in Chilubi is in honor and memory of the late area member of parliament Hon Rosaria Fundanga.

Speaking yesterday morning during a press briefing Hon Mwila who thanked the campaign teams in all the held byelections said the emphatic victories are for development over deceit and violence.

“The Chilubi victory reflects the steadfast commitment of the grassroots in PF strongholds and it reflects the overall positive outcome in 2021” he said.

He said there is a wind blowing across western province and former UPND strongholds replacing the backward agenda of the opposition with the PF’s developmental agenda.

A total of 24, 826 votes were cast, out of which 712 ballot papers were rejected. Chilubi Constituency returning officer John Longwe declared Mr Fube as duly elected Member of Parliament at 09:20 yesterday morning.

And speaking to journalists shortly after being declared winner, Mr. Fube said he will engage all stakeholders to enhance development in Chilubi Constituency.

He also extended an olive branch to his opponents in the race to rise above political differences and work together in developing the area.

Mr. Fube has since praised President Edgar Lungu and the entire PF campaign team for working tirelessly to ensure victory in the by-election.

The newly elected MP further thanked electorates of Chilubi for entrusting him with the seat.

And PF Campaign Manager Chitalu Chilufya said the Chilubi Parliamentary By Election victory is an endorsement of the robust development agenda of the PF administration by the people of Chilubi.

Dr. Chilufya also hailed other players in the Electoral system for ensuring a peaceful campaign and election.

PF Northern Province chairperson Chungu Bwalya said it is high time politicians stopped spreading falsehoods during election times.

5 COMMENTS

  2. This is what is going to happen even in 2021. PF will win in its strong holds while UPND will do the same. NDC will win in Roan. The total votes will set some record election loser the record that will be impossible to break for so many years in the history of Zambia.

    1

  3. CK has more votes in the mouth than on the ground, so it appears. After Roan his political fortunes seem to have dwindled. He keeps being shoved to a distant third – first in Kitwe’s Lubwe ward, and now in Chilubi.

    I doubt he is adding any value to the UPND quest.

    1

  5. PF has won and that is what the people wanted. Meaning they are happy with services being provided by PF and happy with their livelihoods. End of story. Where people want change or different style of life they will change if they think its bad or wont if its good. its the peoples choice They are sure they will come out of abject poverty with the choice. Hope they sop begging now. so no need for bad comments.

    1

