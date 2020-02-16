Zesco United for the first time stayed unbeaten for a third successive league game in 2020 after a 2-2 away draw at Power Dynamos in Kitwe.

The result at Arthur Davies Stadium saw the defending league champions collect five out of a possible 9 points after four defeats and a win in their opening five league games in the new year.

But it was Power who took the lead in the 3rd minute before John Chingandu levelled in the 43rd minute.

This Copperbelt derby was an even duel that produced end to end action topped up with some hair rising tackles plus a dramatic off the line clearence for Zesco striker Jesse Were’s 34th minute shot.

Were then provided the goal when John Chingandu headed in the latters corner to see the two sides go 1-1 into the brek.

John Makwatta put Zesco in the lead with a thundering volley in the 54th minutes when he intercepted a poor back pass by White Mwanambaba.

However, Power restored parity in the 71st minute when Kennedy Musonda tapped in Kondwani Chimboni’s on the far left post to share the spoils.

Zesco are third on 39 points, displacing Nkana to fourth who are on the same number of points and three points behind leaders Forest Rangers.

Power stay put at number eight on 32 points.

Meanwhile in Solwezi, 15th positioned Kansanshi Dynamos and bottom placed Mighty Mufulira Wanderers finished 1-1 in a relegation zone clash.

