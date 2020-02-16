6.6 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 16, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Zesco United Go Third, Mighty Draw

By sports
35 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zesco United Go Third, Mighty Draw
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United for the first time stayed unbeaten for a third successive league game in 2020 after a 2-2 away draw at Power Dynamos in Kitwe.

The result at Arthur Davies Stadium saw the defending league champions collect five out of a possible 9 points after four defeats and a win in their opening five league games in the new year.

But it was Power who took the lead in the 3rd minute before John Chingandu levelled in the 43rd minute.

This Copperbelt derby was an even duel that produced end to end action topped up with some hair rising tackles plus a dramatic off the line clearence for Zesco striker Jesse Were’s 34th minute shot.

Were then provided the goal when John Chingandu headed in the latters corner to see the two sides go 1-1 into the brek.

John Makwatta put Zesco in the lead with a thundering volley in the 54th minutes when he intercepted a poor back pass by White Mwanambaba.

However, Power restored parity in the 71st minute when Kennedy Musonda tapped in Kondwani Chimboni’s on the far left post to share the spoils.

Zesco are third on 39 points, displacing Nkana to fourth who are on the same number of points and three points behind leaders Forest Rangers.

Power stay put at number eight on 32 points.

Meanwhile in Solwezi, 15th positioned Kansanshi Dynamos and bottom placed Mighty Mufulira Wanderers finished 1-1 in a relegation zone clash.

[Read 20 times, 20 reads today]
Previous articleMovie Review: Parasite

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zesco United Go Third, Mighty Draw

Zesco United for the first time stayed unbeaten for a third successive league game in 2020 after a 2-2...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Movie Review: Parasite

staff - 3
A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated...
Read more
Columns

Chilubi Parliamentary By-Election’s Biggest Losses and Lessons

Chief Editor - 22
By Isaac Mwanza The final results of the Chilubi 2020 By-Elections are in and it is time to analyse these numbers to get a feel...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF Toasts Chilubi Victory as UPND Beats Kambwili’s NDC to Second place

Chief Editor - 34
The Patriotic Front PF has toasted the Chilubi and other ward by elections PF candidate Mulenga Fube beat four other contenders after polling...
Read more
Feature Sports

Forest Rangers Dent Nkana’s League Title Dreams

sports - 3
Nkana's title hopes were questioned on Saturday at home when Forest Rangers beat them 1-0 in Kitwe and get rewarded with top spot on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Forest Rangers Dent Nkana’s League Title Dreams

Feature Sports sports - 3
Nkana's title hopes were questioned on Saturday at home when Forest Rangers beat them 1-0 in Kitwe and get rewarded with top spot on...
Read more

Kalusha Fails FAZ Integrity Test For March 28 FAZ Elections

Feature Sports sports - 31
Kalusha Bwalya has failed the integrity test in his bid to stand for the FAZ presidency during the March 28 elective annual general meeting. The...
Read more

Top Three Races Heats Up on Saturday

Feature Sports sports - 1
The battle for number one in the top three heats up this Saturday with Green Eagles hoping to maintain their slender lead at the...
Read more

Shepolopolo Eager To Fulfil Olympic Dream

Feature Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo are upbeat ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics final qualifying round against Cameroon. Zambia will be away to Cameroon on March 5 before hosting...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 24 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 20 times, 20 reads today]