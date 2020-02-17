The Patriotic Front has wondered why the UPND is panicking over remarks made PF Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba that he is aware of the people behind the gassing of citizens.
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the reaction from the UPND resembles that of the guilty ones being afraid.
Mr Chanda has questioned when it became the UPND’s business to dictate how and when members of the public should pass on any information to law enforcement agencies in this matter to do with gassing of innocent citizens.
He said not long ago Mr. Hakainde Hichilema assured the public that once his party forms Government, all these things will be a thing of the past.
“Maybe Mr. Katuka should tell the public how Mr. Hichilema’s solution looks like. That would interest the public because we are all looking for a speedy solution. That should be Mr. Katuka’s concern”, he added.
Earlier today, the UPND urged the Police to immediately summon PF Vice Chairperson for mobilisation Geofrey Mwamba for questioning and tell Zambians what the PF know about ritual killers and gassing of citizens.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said GBMs long silence has cost some lives and people are in panic and yet Mr Mwamba says he has the information on his finger tips.
Mr Mwamba says Zambians have always had strong and compelling suspicions that the PF regime are aware of the people behind the ritual killing and gassing of citizens in their homes.
He said true to these widely held views, senior PF member GBM is today quoted by the ‘Daily Nation’ about knowledge of the people behind these heinous crimes, and that he has infact been aware for the past five years.
Sunday!! Spot on. How possible is it that gassing and ritual killings will be of the past when UPND forms government. It looks like UPND is behind this and it will halt the killings because it will be in power.
The problem is they are not your families dying they are simply votes for you…. if anything an angry mob needs to deal with GBM for keeping quiet for over a month about what he knows he was waiting for how many people to die before he can say whose doing it…… and HIS EXCELLENCE SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD NOT TEST HIS PRESIDENCY IF GBM KEEPING QUIET OVER SOMETHING LIKE THIS ISNT I DON’T KNOW WHAT IS
Milupi and Kainde think they are clever. They burnt markets now they’re becoming desperate to the extent of endangering Zambians. Akainde is a cheap cattle rustling thug.
ka Milupi, is the war crimes report still at 95% complete? This is 8 months later since you announced.
ANYONE SENSIBLE KNOWS GBM SHOULD PAY A PRICE AND LUNCH SHOULD DISH OUT THE PUNISHMENT HIMSELF…. STOP YOUR POLITICS AND THINK OF THE SECURITY GUARD WHO NEEDS TO GO FOR WORK EARLY BUT CAN’T FOR FEAR OF HIS MOTIVES FOR BEING OUTSIDE BEING MISINTERPRETED BY AN ANGRY MOB… YOU GET TO GO TO WORK IN YOUR LUXURY OFFICES AND FROM SECURE HOME…?????
My layperson’s understanding of law relating to state security is that it’s an offence to fail to report knowledge of threats to the security of the public and the state. For 5 yrs GBM says he has known this and yet somehow he didn’t report and he’s ex-minister of defence, the ministry’s ministry.