The Patriotic Front has wondered why the UPND is panicking over remarks made PF Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba that he is aware of the people behind the gassing of citizens.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the reaction from the UPND resembles that of the guilty ones being afraid.

Mr Chanda has questioned when it became the UPND’s business to dictate how and when members of the public should pass on any information to law enforcement agencies in this matter to do with gassing of innocent citizens.

He said not long ago Mr. Hakainde Hichilema assured the public that once his party forms Government, all these things will be a thing of the past.

“Maybe Mr. Katuka should tell the public how Mr. Hichilema’s solution looks like. That would interest the public because we are all looking for a speedy solution. That should be Mr. Katuka’s concern”, he added.

Earlier today, the UPND urged the Police to immediately summon PF Vice Chairperson for mobilisation Geofrey Mwamba for questioning and tell Zambians what the PF know about ritual killers and gassing of citizens.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said GBMs long silence has cost some lives and people are in panic and yet Mr Mwamba says he has the information on his finger tips.

Mr Mwamba says Zambians have always had strong and compelling suspicions that the PF regime are aware of the people behind the ritual killing and gassing of citizens in their homes.

He said true to these widely held views, senior PF member GBM is today quoted by the ‘Daily Nation’ about knowledge of the people behind these heinous crimes, and that he has infact been aware for the past five years.

