11.8 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 17, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Why is UPND panicking – Sunday Chanda

By editor
35 views
5
Feature Politics Why is UPND panicking - Sunday Chanda
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front has wondered why the UPND is panicking over remarks made PF Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba that he is aware of the people behind the gassing of citizens.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the reaction from the UPND resembles that of the guilty ones being afraid.

Mr Chanda has questioned when it became the UPND’s business to dictate how and when members of the public should pass on any information to law enforcement agencies in this matter to do with gassing of innocent citizens.

He said not long ago Mr. Hakainde Hichilema assured the public that once his party forms Government, all these things will be a thing of the past.

“Maybe Mr. Katuka should tell the public how Mr. Hichilema’s solution looks like. That would interest the public because we are all looking for a speedy solution. That should be Mr. Katuka’s concern”, he added.

Earlier today, the UPND urged the Police to immediately summon PF Vice Chairperson for mobilisation Geofrey Mwamba for questioning and tell Zambians what the PF know about ritual killers and gassing of citizens.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said GBMs long silence has cost some lives and people are in panic and yet Mr Mwamba says he has the information on his finger tips.

Mr Mwamba says Zambians have always had strong and compelling suspicions that the PF regime are aware of the people behind the ritual killing and gassing of citizens in their homes.

He said true to these widely held views, senior PF member GBM is today quoted by the ‘Daily Nation’ about knowledge of the people behind these heinous crimes, and that he has infact been aware for the past five years.

[Read 118 times, 118 reads today]
Previous articleChinese contractor halts work on Kafulafuta dam over delayed funding
Next articleNational Prayer to disarm powers of darkness over Zambia

5 COMMENTS

  1. Sunday!! Spot on. How possible is it that gassing and ritual killings will be of the past when UPND forms government. It looks like UPND is behind this and it will halt the killings because it will be in power.

    1
    2

  2. The problem is they are not your families dying they are simply votes for you…. if anything an angry mob needs to deal with GBM for keeping quiet for over a month about what he knows he was waiting for how many people to die before he can say whose doing it…… and HIS EXCELLENCE SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD NOT TEST HIS PRESIDENCY IF GBM KEEPING QUIET OVER SOMETHING LIKE THIS ISNT I DON’T KNOW WHAT IS

    1

  3. Milupi and Kainde think they are clever. They burnt markets now they’re becoming desperate to the extent of endangering Zambians. Akainde is a cheap cattle rustling thug.
    ka Milupi, is the war crimes report still at 95% complete? This is 8 months later since you announced.

    1
    1

  4. ANYONE SENSIBLE KNOWS GBM SHOULD PAY A PRICE AND LUNCH SHOULD DISH OUT THE PUNISHMENT HIMSELF…. STOP YOUR POLITICS AND THINK OF THE SECURITY GUARD WHO NEEDS TO GO FOR WORK EARLY BUT CAN’T FOR FEAR OF HIS MOTIVES FOR BEING OUTSIDE BEING MISINTERPRETED BY AN ANGRY MOB… YOU GET TO GO TO WORK IN YOUR LUXURY OFFICES AND FROM SECURE HOME…?????

  5. My layperson’s understanding of law relating to state security is that it’s an offence to fail to report knowledge of threats to the security of the public and the state. For 5 yrs GBM says he has known this and yet somehow he didn’t report and he’s ex-minister of defence, the ministry’s ministry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

National Prayer to disarm powers of darkness over Zambia

By Rev Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba Heavenly Father, we approach your throne with contrition and repentance as a nation. We have...
Read more
Feature Politics

Why is UPND panicking – Sunday Chanda

editor - 5
The Patriotic Front has wondered why the UPND is panicking over remarks made PF Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba that he...
Read more
Economy

Chinese contractor halts work on Kafulafuta dam over delayed funding

editor - 1
The Chinese contractor building the Kafulafuta dam has written to its subcontractors to say work has halted because of delayed payments from the government. China...
Read more
General News

Why is it so difficult to Keep Lusaka Clean?

editor - 2
I write with dismay the way the city of Lusaka is now. Our President has directed all Lusaka citizens to keep Lusaka clean It...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD :Modest Recovery Cheers Zesco United

sports - 0
Zesco United's 2-2 away draw against Power Dynamos has been welcomed as a sign of progress after going a third straight games without a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF Toasts Chilubi Victory as UPND Beats Kambwili’s NDC to Second place

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 45
The Patriotic Front PF has toasted the Chilubi and other ward by elections PF candidate Mulenga Fube beat four other contenders after polling...
Read more

The UPND is working to put an end to political tribal discussions

Feature Politics editor - 24
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member During our most recent Press Conferences held at the party Secretariat, the UPND made it unequivocally clear, that the...
Read more

Reinstate UNZALARU, resolve conflict with union amicably, Oxfam urges government

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
International development organization Oxfam says it regrets that the government has terminated the recognition agreement between the University of Zambia (UNZA) and the University...
Read more

HH castigates President Lungu’s lopsided warning against gassing

Feature Politics editor - 33
UPND Leader Hakainde Hicgilema says President Edgar Lungu's lopsided warning that they are closing in on the criminals alleged to be behind the gassing...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 24 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 118 times, 118 reads today]