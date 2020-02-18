Retired iconic Kitwe referee Francis Kasusu has paid tribute to FAZ League Manager and former FIFA referee Katongo Kabungo who died on Monday in Lusaka aged 75.
Kabungo died of suspected high blood pressure at his Lilayi home in the early hours of Monday.
Kasusu described Kabungo as a gallant man.
‘He was my Youngman. He started referee from the amateur and rose to officiate in the Super League,’ Kasusu said from Kitwe.
‘He was a humble and straight forward person. We have lost a gallant referee who served the nation according. May God rest him in peace,’ he said.
Kabungo was a CAF Referees Instructor after retiring from active officiating in 1997.
He previously served as Referees Associating of Zambia president.
Kabungo is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.
Kabungo deserves national mourning.
If ka Kampyongo died this (God forbid), he can be offered 3 days national mourning. But Kampyongo is doing nothing, look at the stupidity of chemical nonsense.
Kabungo made peace of pitches, he controlled the league and unruly fans.
Aweh may his soul rest in peace mwandi….in as much as we know that we all gonna die at some point imfa niyoipa mwandi elo ibaba…RIP MUDALA