8.6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Katongo Kabungo Mourned

By sports
35 views
2
Sports Feature Sports Katongo Kabungo Mourned
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Retired iconic Kitwe referee Francis Kasusu has paid tribute to FAZ League Manager and former FIFA referee Katongo Kabungo who died on Monday in Lusaka aged 75.

Kabungo died of suspected high blood pressure at his Lilayi home in the early hours of Monday.

Kasusu described Kabungo as a gallant man.

‘He was my Youngman. He started referee from the amateur and rose to officiate in the Super League,’ Kasusu said from Kitwe.

‘He was a humble and straight forward person. We have lost a gallant referee who served the nation according. May God rest him in peace,’ he said.

Kabungo was a CAF Referees Instructor after retiring from active officiating in 1997.

He previously served as Referees Associating of Zambia president.

Kabungo is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.

[Read 163 times, 163 reads today]
Previous articleMore mass hysteria over allegations of gassing
Next articleChama :Chipolopolo Must Start CHAN With Win

2 COMMENTS

  1. Kabungo deserves national mourning.
    If ka Kampyongo died this (God forbid), he can be offered 3 days national mourning. But Kampyongo is doing nothing, look at the stupidity of chemical nonsense.
    Kabungo made peace of pitches, he controlled the league and unruly fans.

    1

  2. Aweh may his soul rest in peace mwandi….in as much as we know that we all gonna die at some point imfa niyoipa mwandi elo ibaba…RIP MUDALA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 2

Chama :Chipolopolo Must Start CHAN With Win

Zambia captain Adrian Chama says winning the opening Group D match against Tanzania on April 7 at the 2020...
Read more
Feature Sports

Katongo Kabungo Mourned

sports - 2
Retired iconic Kitwe referee Francis Kasusu has paid tribute to FAZ League Manager and former FIFA referee Katongo Kabungo who died on Monday in...
Read more
General News

More mass hysteria over allegations of gassing

editor - 10
More cases of sporadic riots, panic and mob justice are occurring around some parts of the country due to the allegations of gassing. Yesterday...
Read more
Economy

BOZ should consider maintaining the current Monetary Policy Rate – CTPD

editor - 4
As the Bank of Zambia sets to announce the Monetary Policy Rate for quarter one, the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) would...
Read more
Health

Doctor – Patient Ratio in Zambia – Where Do We Stand?

editor - 4
The World Health Organization WHO has published desirable doctor–patient ratio as 1:1,000. Yet, over 44% of WHO Member States reported less than one physician...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chama :Chipolopolo Must Start CHAN With Win

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zambia captain Adrian Chama says winning the opening Group D match against Tanzania on April 7 at the 2020 CHAN in Cameroon will be...
Read more

Chipolopolo Face Namibia Again At CHAN

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zambia has been drawn against Namibia for a second successive CHAN group stage game at the tournament Cameroon will host this April. The two sides...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD :Modest Recovery Cheers Zesco United

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United's 2-2 away draw against Power Dynamos has been welcomed as a sign of progress after going a third straight games without a...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP :Kitwe United Surrender Top Spot

Feature Sports sports - 0
Young Green Eagles have toppled Kitwe United from the top of the FAZ National Division One League after thumping Chambishi 4-1 at the weekend. Eagles...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 24 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 163 times, 163 reads today]