Scores of mourners were present as retired FIFA referee and FAZ League Manager Katongo Kabungo was interred at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka on Thursday afternoon.

Kabungo, 75, died of suspected high blood pressure at his home in Lilayi, Lusaka on Monday.

The funeral procession started with Mass at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross before mourners moved to the cemetery.

Cosafa executive committee member Alberto Simango was among the mourners.

“We are here to mourn a great man. We mourn with the family and Zambians,” Simango said in a speech.

“Thanks for the life of Mr KK (Katongo Kabungo), he gave everything to the game. We are here to say thank you,” Simango added.

Kabungo was appointed CAF Referees instructor in 1997 just after retiring from active officiating.

The former Referees Association of Zambia President was promoted to the role of FAZ League Manager after serving as Referees Manager at Football House.

Kabungo leaves behind four children and seven grandchildren.

