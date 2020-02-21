Former Law Association of Zambia President George Chisanga has called for an immediate end to cadre violence in Zambia

Mr Chisanga described the high levels of cadre behavior as tragic.

He said those in leadership have a duty to put an end to the rise in cadre violence before the situations moves from bad to worse.

“In 2016 the Council of the Law Association of Zambia of which I was President made a call to the political parties to tame their cadres against violence,” he recounted.

“We demanded that the parties especially PF and UPND disarm their militias (security wings) and instead instill a sense of national duty in the Police Service which was trained to maintain law and order in the Country.”

He added, “l expressed the fear that if political party cadres were not tamed they would become a law unto themselves and clothe themselves with the power to do as they pleased.”

“This in turn would give rise to community vigilanteism as people would seek to protect themselves and their property since they would lose confidence and faith in the police.”

“Today we have reached the stage where cadres can elect to disrupt a legally and properly organized gathering intending to discuss matters of grave national importance.”

“On the other end citizens have given themselves powers of extra judicial killings of people suspected to have committed crimes on the reasoning that the police is too politicized to offer protection to communities,” he said.

Mr Chisanga said this tragic development needs a resolved national effort to address and correct it to enable the country return to normalcy.

“Putting partisan politics at the Centre of this calamity will serve only to make things move from bad to worse although we are currently polarized as a nation because of our cheap politics,” he said.

He said government must take leadership on this matter and bring all stakeholders to the table to objectively assess the problem and exchange ideas on what must be done to resolve this problem ahead of the crucial election set for 2021.

“We cannot move forward as a nation in the face of division, crime mistrust, disrespect for each other and such other vices which are a recipe for unbridled anarchy,” he warned.

“We owe a duty to maintain law and order to ourselves and our children whom we chose to bring into this motherland which was handed over to us peacefully by our fathers and mothers.”

