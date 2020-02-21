-1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 21, 2020
Put an end to cadre violence – Chisanga

Former Law Association of Zambia President George Chisanga has called for an immediate end to cadre violence in Zambia

Mr Chisanga described the high levels of cadre behavior as tragic.

He said those in leadership have a duty to put an end to the rise in cadre violence before the situations moves from bad to worse.

“In 2016 the Council of the Law Association of Zambia of which I was President made a call to the political parties to tame their cadres against violence,” he recounted.

“We demanded that the parties especially PF and UPND disarm their militias (security wings) and instead instill a sense of national duty in the Police Service which was trained to maintain law and order in the Country.”

He added, “l expressed the fear that if political party cadres were not tamed they would become a law unto themselves and clothe themselves with the power to do as they pleased.”

“This in turn would give rise to community vigilanteism as people would seek to protect themselves and their property since they would lose confidence and faith in the police.”

“Today we have reached the stage where cadres can elect to disrupt a legally and properly organized gathering intending to discuss matters of grave national importance.”

“On the other end citizens have given themselves powers of extra judicial killings of people suspected to have committed crimes on the reasoning that the police is too politicized to offer protection to communities,” he said.

Mr Chisanga said this tragic development needs a resolved national effort to address and correct it to enable the country return to normalcy.

“Putting partisan politics at the Centre of this calamity will serve only to make things move from bad to worse although we are currently polarized as a nation because of our cheap politics,” he said.

He said government must take leadership on this matter and bring all stakeholders to the table to objectively assess the problem and exchange ideas on what must be done to resolve this problem ahead of the crucial election set for 2021.

“We cannot move forward as a nation in the face of division, crime mistrust, disrespect for each other and such other vices which are a recipe for unbridled anarchy,” he warned.

“We owe a duty to maintain law and order to ourselves and our children whom we chose to bring into this motherland which was handed over to us peacefully by our fathers and mothers.”

5 COMMENTS

  1. Cadres in combat and weapons and we are mute? I once was dismayed by way a group of about 20 PF cadres in Soweto area were ordering motorists to give unto them. They gave looks that can kill to any motorist that tried to resist. Where do we think PF is leading us?

  2. The only time this government will earn any form of credibility is the time they will ban cadres. Caderism needs to be banned for a start to get back some law and order. This goes for UPND too but if the law enforcers ban it its illegal across the board. Now they have lost control due to giving thugs power. Never has this happened. Going unabetted for the sake of support will lapse the country in total chaos that is irrecoverable. Please people even if you think you may loose and end up in courts for the Zambia do the right thing. Time is now. All this is spill over from poverty and people having an excuse to steal. Correct me if wrong. Stand to listen!!

    1

  3. Dream on Mr Chisanga. How can the PF stop cadre violence? That’s the only way they can win any election, by bullying others. Without cadre violence the PF is nothing

  4. S.t.u.p.i.d.i.t.y is alleging that pf cadres have illegal arms using a picture of army soldiers who have every right to carry arms to protect your sorry a.s.s.. very pathetic reporting by lusaka times. I think it’s time we regulated online websites in Zambia to clamp down on such mediocrity

