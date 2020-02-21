1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 21, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Zambia Army has not declared a curfew – Defence Minister

By editor
36 views
3
Headlines Zambia Army has not declared a curfew - Defence Minister
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Defence Minister Davies Chama has refuted social media reports suggesting that the Zambia Army has declared a curfew that restricts the movement of people after 21 hours.

Mr Chama said the misleading information is being peddled by people that want to cause anarchy in the country.

Mr Chama was speaking when he and his Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kampyongo patrolled selected townships in Lusaka.

He clarified that only President Edgar Lungu has a constitutional mandate to declare a State of Emergency and not any other person including the Zambia Army.

Mr Chama urged the Community Crime Prevention Unit to stop collecting money from members of the public in the name of providing security to them.

ZNBC reports that Mr Chama said security has been tightened in Lusaka and the neighbourhood watch should leave the mandate of providing security to the Security wings.

He said the security wings are making a followup on the message that has been circulated on social media indicating that the Zambia Army has declared a State of Emergency.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the cases of gassing are being investigated case by case after they are reported to the police.

He urged Zambians to stop taking the law on their own hands by killing suspects saying that is robbing the police of their mandate.

[Read 230 times, 230 reads today]
Previous articleChiyangi Backs Eagles to Get Positive Result at Power
Next articleCatholic Bishops saddened by nationwide disrespect for human life

3 COMMENTS

  2. Just send the national service president Lungu. These culprits cannot be terrorizing innocent Zambians. Even if they are PF or UPND. Who ever is behind this should be dealt with.

    2

  3. Lungu must be very careful at this juncture the situation is so volatile and can easily be toppled right away. This is not time for politicking. Let him show l leadership. Don’t listen to Sunday Chanda and GBM they eventually join in prison.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 1

Your days are numbered, Lusambo warns gassers

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says government is taking measures to bring to book culprits behind gassing incidents in...
Read more
General News

Catholic Bishops saddened by nationwide disrespect for human life

editor - 1
The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops is saddened with what now appears to be a nationwide disrespect for human life manifested in gassing of...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Army has not declared a curfew – Defence Minister

editor - 3
Defence Minister Davies Chama has refuted social media reports suggesting that the Zambia Army has declared a curfew that restricts the movement of people...
Read more
Sports

Chiyangi Backs Eagles to Get Positive Result at Power

sports - 0
Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is expecting a tough FAZ Super Division match against Power Dynamos set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on...
Read more
Headlines

Harry Kalaba insists Zambia’s Ambassador designate was asked to leave the US

Chief Editor - 21
Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the USA Lazarous Kapambwe was asked to come back from Washington by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Harry Kalaba insists Zambia’s Ambassador designate was asked to leave the US

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the USA Lazarous Kapambwe was asked to come back from Washington by...
Read more

The Dialogue between President Lungu and HH was proposed by Home Affairs Minister-Charles Kakoma

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
The UPND says it has noted with dismay attempts by the Patriotic Front Media Team and Smart Eagles to twist facts relating to the...
Read more

Former Local Government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu dies after Mob attack

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
Former Local government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu has died. Mr Hakuyu died in the early hours today, Thursday 20th February 2020 after a...
Read more

Human Rights Commission concerned with reports of mob burning a patient at Mazabuka hospital

Headlines editor - 19
The Human Rights Commission has expressed grave concern at the continuing reports of gassing activities and the killing of people suspected of being behind...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 230 times, 230 reads today]