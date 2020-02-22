Second place beckons for defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United’s recovery test this Sunday when they visit fellow top- five strugglers Napsa Stars at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

After Saturdays games, fourth placed Zesco are four points behind leaders Forest Rangers who drew 0-0 against Kabwe Warriors 24 hours earlier away in Kabwe.

Furthermore, second placed Green Eagles are on 41 points after a 2-1 away defeat at Power Dynamos on Saturday while third positioned Nkana have 40 points following a 0-0 draw in Solwezi against promoted Kansanshi Dynamos on the same day.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions head to Lusaka unbeaten in their last three league games in which period they have collected a win that has been sandwiched by draws.

Prior to that, Zesco endured a torrid start to 2020 in which they lost four and won one match.

And so victory for Zesco, will see the eight-time champions crawl one point behind Forest on 42 points from 41 and 42 games played respectively.

But Napsa have not fared any better since the start of 2020 with four defeats and just one win as early season dreams of securing continental qualification for the first time since 1993 begin to look bleak.

Moreover, Napsa lost 3-2 away to Zesco in the first leg and the pressure is firmly on coach Mohamed Fathi who has a draw and defeat against the eight-time champions since his appointment in June,2018.

