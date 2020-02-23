Zamtel has today announced the launch of non – expiry mobile data bundles in line with the directive by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).

The bundles that come in six different packages have been added to existing mobile data bundles to offer more customer choice and cut the loss of unused data bundles.

Zamtel has given customers the option to purchase bundles that will not expire but has also retained option for them to buy data bundles that will expire.

This introduction means that Zamtel data customers can now load and use mobile data bundles that do not expire before they are depleted.

Announcing the development, Zamtel Head of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Reuben Kamanga said the launch of the non-expiry mobile data bundles is in line with Zamtel’s customer centric approach.

Mr Kamanga said there would be six categories of non-expiry bundles from a 100MB bundle costing K10 to a 20GB bundle at K1300.

He said the move is also in response to the changing needs of its ever increasing customer base with varying data usage patterns.

“We are happy to announce this development and we believe this offers our customers the freedom to choose the different data packages. As Zamtel, the customer is at the core of everything we do and the customer had requested for non-expiry bundles and we have responded like we always do,” Mr Kamanga said.

Mr Kamanga said the introduction of non-expiry bundles will also contribute to enhanced digital inclusion in Zambia.

