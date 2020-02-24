The Policy Monitoring and Research Center has urged the Ministry of Finance to give regular updates to the nation on the Sinking Fund and any other viable proposed redemption strategy especially for the Euro-bonds.
The PMRC says this must be done taking into consideration that the bullet payment of the first Eurobond amounting to US $750 million falls due in 2022.
PMRC Executive Director Bernadette Zulu has noted the silence surrounding the Sinking Fund and other strategies which she said should not be the case.
Mrs Zulu said the Ministry of Finance must further continue engaging the IMF for technical assistance and possible bailout package that will assure and signal stability of the economy to bondholders and investors.
And regarding the Farmer Input Support Program, Mrs Zulu has urged the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture to develop an exit and graduation strategy for all beneficiaries to ensure sustainability of the programme in the long term.
In view of the approved the New Energy Policy 2019, Mrs Zulu re-echoed the need to improve the creditworthiness of ZESCO as the sole off-taker in order to instil confidence in private sector investors that the organization would purchase energy generated.
She added that in light of the challenges faced by Government in meeting commitments on the Social Cash Transfer in 2019, Government needs to ring-fence funds for social protection purposes to prevent delays in disbursements.
Sinking fund is a cash pile that u slowly build up and invest at a rate of interest to enable u to pay off a debt or make a purchase of an expensive capital asset in future. U can only build this cash pile if u are generating enough cash from current operations. As I post this, Copperbelt University staff haven’t been paid January 2020 salaries. Wht cash can u then divert towards building a sinking fund? Is Mrs Zulu suggesting that the sinking fund be built at the cost of not paying CBU staff?
Sell that Presidential jet.
That will be at least $100 million into the sinking fund.
Hello! Look around you! The money has been consumed by the few greedy mouths.
Just have a look, lecturers are not paid on time, civil servants are not paid on time. Contractors are not paid on time, prices are going up up up.
THERE IS NO MONEY.
When President Sata died, we had about 4 billion USD in forex reserves. Today there is………
Zambia is in a very dark place. It will take decades to repair the damage pf have inflicted on all aspects of our country.
You sometimes wonder whether pf is God’s judgement on Zambia for not appreciating and insulting a good, honest leader like Levy Mwanawasa. Now the country is overtaken by VERY bad charactors in influential positions. But thankfully, there is a time and a season for everything. Even for arrogant, ignorant, dishonest people that…
Journeyman: U hv been missing for while. I think we need to start asking those who want to be our presidents in future wht they will do to put the country back on track. Believe me, it will be messy soon after the 2021 elections. But looking at Zambians, I don’t see that any lessons hv been learned from mistakes of the past. They still want to dance at political rallies instead of engaging in serious reflection. Wht can anyone do for people like that? Some say it’s better to recolonize them.
HH told you guys that you’re borrowing beyond your means n here we are. You thought 2022 was mikes away now who’s watching their back?
This is the little girl Bernadette Zulu who was eating with them through pointless workshops now is wondering where sinking fund is ..really laughable!!