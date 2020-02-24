The Policy Monitoring and Research Center has urged the Ministry of Finance to give regular updates to the nation on the Sinking Fund and any other viable proposed redemption strategy especially for the Euro-bonds.

The PMRC says this must be done taking into consideration that the bullet payment of the first Eurobond amounting to US $750 million falls due in 2022.

PMRC Executive Director Bernadette Zulu has noted the silence surrounding the Sinking Fund and other strategies which she said should not be the case.

Mrs Zulu said the Ministry of Finance must further continue engaging the IMF for technical assistance and possible bailout package that will assure and signal stability of the economy to bondholders and investors.

And regarding the Farmer Input Support Program, Mrs Zulu has urged the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture to develop an exit and graduation strategy for all beneficiaries to ensure sustainability of the programme in the long term.

In view of the approved the New Energy Policy 2019, Mrs Zulu re-echoed the need to improve the creditworthiness of ZESCO as the sole off-taker in order to instil confidence in private sector investors that the organization would purchase energy generated.

She added that in light of the challenges faced by Government in meeting commitments on the Social Cash Transfer in 2019, Government needs to ring-fence funds for social protection purposes to prevent delays in disbursements.

