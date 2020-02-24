Indeni on Sunday missed a chance to go top of the FAZ National Division One League after coming from behind to force a 1-1 draw at FC Muza in Mazabuka.

The Oil Men could have displaced leaders Young Green Eagles, who drew goalless at Nchanga Rangers, had they won in Mazabuka.

Yanganile Tembo put Muza in front with a goal after 70 minutes before veteran Indeni striker Graven Chitalu came off the bench to equalise minutes away from the final whistle.

The point earned in this match moved Indeni one slot up to second position with 45 points from 23 matches played.

Indeni are two points behind leaders Young Green Eagles.

Kitwe United, who were not in action at the weekend, drops to third position and have 45 points from 22 matches played.

Elsewhere, Prison Leopards are now three points away from the top after thumping Zambeef 4-0 at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium on Sunday.

Charles Chomba, Patrick Kasongo, Joseph Chanda and Dumisani Mwanza were the scorers as Prison moved closer to the top.

The huge win pushed Prison 44 points after playing 23 matches.

Sixth placed Gomes are one point behind Prison after edging Chambishi 2-1 away in Kalulushi.

FAZ National Division One League – Week 22

Sinazongwe United 0-3 Kafue Celtic

Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 Zesco Malaiti

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Young Green Eagles

Mumbwa Medics 0-1 National Assembly

Chambishi 1-2 Gomes

Chindwin Sentries 0-2 Zesco Shockers

Prison Leopards 4-0 Zambeef

FC Muza 1-1 Indeni

Postponed

Kitwe United vs Police College

