7.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 24, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP: Draw Denies Indeni Top Spot

By sports
36 views
1
Sports Feature Sports DIV 1 WRAP: Draw Denies Indeni Top Spot
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Indeni on Sunday missed a chance to go top of the FAZ National Division One League after coming from behind to force a 1-1 draw at FC Muza in Mazabuka.

The Oil Men could have displaced leaders Young Green Eagles, who drew goalless at Nchanga Rangers, had they won in Mazabuka.

Yanganile Tembo put Muza in front with a goal after 70 minutes before veteran Indeni striker Graven Chitalu came off the bench to equalise minutes away from the final whistle.

The point earned in this match moved Indeni one slot up to second position with 45 points from 23 matches played.

Indeni are two points behind leaders Young Green Eagles.

Kitwe United, who were not in action at the weekend, drops to third position and have 45 points from 22 matches played.

Elsewhere, Prison Leopards are now three points away from the top after thumping Zambeef 4-0 at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium on Sunday.

Charles Chomba, Patrick Kasongo, Joseph Chanda and Dumisani Mwanza were the scorers as Prison moved closer to the top.

The huge win pushed Prison 44 points after playing 23 matches.

Sixth placed Gomes are one point behind Prison after edging Chambishi 2-1 away in Kalulushi.

FAZ National Division One League – Week 22

Sinazongwe United 0-3 Kafue Celtic

Mpulungu Harbour 1-0 Zesco Malaiti

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Young Green Eagles

Mumbwa Medics 0-1 National Assembly

Chambishi 1-2 Gomes

Chindwin Sentries 0-2 Zesco Shockers

Prison Leopards 4-0 Zambeef

FC Muza 1-1 Indeni

Postponed

Kitwe United vs Police College

[Read 66 times, 66 reads today]
Previous articleKalaba alleges that Zambia’s economy is on the brink of total collapse
Next articleLCC to name road after late Timothy Hakuyu-Sampa

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

LCC to name road after late Timothy Hakuyu-Sampa

Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa, has proposed to Council Management and Councillors to consider naming a road after the late...
Read more
Feature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP: Draw Denies Indeni Top Spot

sports - 1
Indeni on Sunday missed a chance to go top of the FAZ National Division One League after coming from behind to force a 1-1...
Read more
Economy

Kalaba alleges that Zambia’s economy is on the brink of total collapse

Chief Editor - 10
Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba says Zambia’s economy is on the brink of total collapse. Mr Kalaba says with the rising cost of staple food...
Read more
Feature Politics

The rise in carelessly constructed, tribally divisive statements a threat to peace-Nevers Mumba

Chief Editor - 5
MMD President Nevers Mumba says the recent rise in carelessly constructed, tribally divisive statements and practice threaten the stability and the very continued co-existence...
Read more
Headlines

We must not lose sight of the progress Zambia continues to make-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 16
President Edgar Lungu has reminded Zambians that as the nation is dealing with other challenges such as ensuring security, law, and order, they must...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars Disconnect Zesco United’s Top 2 Hopes

Feature Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars beat Zesco United 2-1 at home in on Sunday at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka to deny the defending FAZ Super Division champions...
Read more

Champions Zesco United Eye Second Place

Feature Sports sports - 0
Second place beckons for defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United’s recovery test this Sunday when they visit fellow top- five strugglers Napsa Stars...
Read more

Leaders Forest Rangers Feel the Heat, Power Squash Green Eagles

Feature Sports sports - 2
Forest Rangers on Saturday learnt how hard it is to be number one on the FAZ Super Division table. A week after they became surprise...
Read more

Micho Resumes 2020 CHAN Camps Next Week

Feature Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will hold his second weekly pre-2020 CHAN team training camp sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Micho has 71 players on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 66 times, 66 reads today]