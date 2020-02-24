5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 24, 2020
Rural News

Kuomboka likely to kick off this year

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Western Province has said the water levels in the Barotse plains are so far favouring the hosting of the 2020 Kuomboka traditional ceremony of the Lozi people.

Induna Katema told ZANIS in an interview that in terms of flood levels, it is promising that the Kuomboka will take place this year.

He said the date will however be announced once the flood plains reach the peak of water levels and traditional rite are in place.

The BRE Representative further hinted that the date will probably be around mid-March or April.

Induna Katema added that the BRE has initiated the Sunday meetings, in order to strategise on fundraising ventures and other requirements.

Western Province last hosted the Kuomboka ceremony in 2018 and last year the BRE cancelled the 2019 Kuomboka traditional ceremony due to low water levels in the Barotse flood plains.

