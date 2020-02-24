Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa, has proposed to Council Management and Councillors to consider naming a road after the late former Town Clerk Timothy Hakuyu.

Mr. Sampa said the late Mr. Hakuyu deserves to be honoured because he was humble, dedicated and hardworking during the time he served as Town Clerk at Lusaka City Council.

Mr. Sampa said from the time he became mayor in 2018, he has not come across any bad record in the Council against the late Mr. Hakuyu.

The Mayor was speaking at the burial of Mr. Hakuyu at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

“In our humble way as LCC we are going to honour the late Timothy Hakuyu by naming a road after him. The serving Lusaka Town Clerk, Mr. Alex Mwansa is here listening to my directive that he should move at supersonic speed to find a road to name after the late Hakuyu,” he directed.

The city father said the death of Mr. Hakuyu is not just a loss to the family but to the Lusaka City and the nation at large because he held institutional memory of the local government system in Zambia.

Mr. Sampa wished the Hakuyu family God’s comfort and encouraged them to remain united and mourn in dignity.

And speaking earlier, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the late Mr. Hakuyu was committed to his job when he served in public service.

Mr. Kangwa said he knew the late Hakuyu when he was just a planner at LCC but due to hard work, Mr. Hakuyu rose through the ranks to the position of Town Clerk and later Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government.

Mr. Kangwa disclosed that he knew the late Hakuyu when he (Mr. Kangwa) served as Councillor, Deputy Mayor and Mayor at LCC and later in public service.

Mr. Kangwa who represented government at the burial commended the Kabwata SDA Church leadership for speaking against the recent spate of mob killings in some parts of the country.

“I can’t say much about mob killings in the country because the man of God has already done justice to this matter by condemning the act,” he said.

The late Mr. Hakuyu and two others were killed by a mob in Gwembe last week.

