Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has condemned Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba for suggesting the postponement of the N’cwala traditional Ceremony in view of the gassing incidents in the country.

Last week, 33 people were gassed in Chipata District by unknown people with chemicals.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni has however insisted that the traditional ceremony will proceed as scheduled on the 29th February, this year.

Chief Mpezeni says Mr. Sinkamba should stick to politics and desist from meddling in traditional affairs.

The Paramount Chief says adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that the ceremony takes place without any interruption.

