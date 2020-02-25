-1.6 C
Rural News

N’cwala will go ahead-Mpezeni

By Chief Editor
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has condemned Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba for suggesting the postponement of the N’cwala traditional Ceremony in view of the gassing incidents in the country.

Last week, 33 people were gassed in Chipata District by unknown people with chemicals.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni has however insisted that the traditional ceremony will proceed as scheduled on the 29th February, this year.

Chief Mpezeni says Mr. Sinkamba should stick to politics and desist from meddling in traditional affairs.

The Paramount Chief says adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that the ceremony takes place without any interruption.

  1. We shall not let terrorism change our lives by living in fear. This is our tradition and we will celebrate it without fear. We are slowly closing in on the ring leader of this gassing. He knows we are coming and I’m sure he will attempt to flee the country. Ncwaala is good. I just request that enough condoms are made available to keep people safe as we all know it is part and parcel of such ceremonies for people to enjoy each other

  2. Peter Sinkamba has a point it is the common sense that such gatherings might be targets for these demons moreover eastern province is second headquarters of PF.
    Let’s not take the matter lightly people have their innocent bloody sheds and is signs of how magnitude it is.
    My thoughts.

