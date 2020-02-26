The 26 gassing suspects arrested across the country are now appearing before the courts of law for various charges.

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo, has announced that one of the suspects arrested on the Copperbelt Province today is believed to be one of the coordinators of the gassing incidences.

The Minister says the perpetrators operate in groups with various coordinators and that the police will soon share with the public information that is coming out on the motives of gassing.

Mr Kampyongo has indicated that some of the suspects arrested have been charged under the terrorism Act Section 9 while other suspects are appearing in court for cases such as murder.

He was speaking in Lusaka today at a joint press briefing held at the Ministry of Information, with Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya and Minister of General Education, David Mabumba.

The Minister further assured the public that Lusaka is returning to calm and that people should stop living in fear as the men and women in uniform are on the ground to make sure that order is restored.

Mr Kampyongo said the police have made a lot of progress in rounding up the suspects.

And Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya, said government remains focused and committed to ensuring that the gassing and all killings of innocent people are brought to a stop.

Ms Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, said people should appreciate the measures that the government is putting in place to ensure that order is restored unlike politicking the situation.

She said it is sad that 46 people have been killed in mob justice some of whom were innocent people and very well known in the community.

The Minister noted that every well-meaning citizen should be concerned with the mob killing of innocent people instead of accusing government of having blood on their hands because of measures taken to restore calm and order in the nation.

She added that the police are concerned about the safety of the people hence putting up certain measures for them to investigate and restore calm so that people should be able to move freely.

Meanwhile, Minister of General Education, David Mabumba, stated that schools will continue to function normally as leadership is being provided to ensure that the gassing activity is addressed collectively.

The Minister said his Ministry is working together with the Ministry of Home Affairs to maintain the situation.

He also noted that the information shared with various school managers is enough for them to strengthen security systems in schools.

