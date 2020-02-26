12.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
26 Gassing Suspects Arrested Across the Country, they are now in courts

By Chief Editor
The 26 gassing suspects arrested across the country are now appearing before the courts of law for various charges.

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo, has announced that one of the suspects arrested on the Copperbelt Province today is believed to be one of the coordinators of the gassing incidences.

The Minister says the perpetrators operate in groups with various coordinators and that the police will soon share with the public information that is coming out on the motives of gassing.

Mr Kampyongo has indicated that some of the suspects arrested have been charged under the terrorism Act Section 9 while other suspects are appearing in court for cases such as murder.

He was speaking in Lusaka today at a joint press briefing held at the Ministry of Information, with Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya and Minister of General Education, David Mabumba.

The Minister further assured the public that Lusaka is returning to calm and that people should stop living in fear as the men and women in uniform are on the ground to make sure that order is restored.

Mr Kampyongo said the police have made a lot of progress in rounding up the suspects.

And Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya, said government remains focused and committed to ensuring that the gassing and all killings of innocent people are brought to a stop.

Ms Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, said people should appreciate the measures that the government is putting in place to ensure that order is restored unlike politicking the situation.

She said it is sad that 46 people have been killed in mob justice some of whom were innocent people and very well known in the community.

The Minister noted that every well-meaning citizen should be concerned with the mob killing of innocent people instead of accusing government of having blood on their hands because of measures taken to restore calm and order in the nation.

She added that the police are concerned about the safety of the people hence putting up certain measures for them to investigate and restore calm so that people should be able to move freely.

Meanwhile, Minister of General Education, David Mabumba, stated that schools will continue to function normally as leadership is being provided to ensure that the gassing activity is addressed collectively.

The Minister said his Ministry is working together with the Ministry of Home Affairs to maintain the situation.

He also noted that the information shared with various school managers is enough for them to strengthen security systems in schools.

  1. I still belive there is no organised gassing.

    I still belive GRZ sat on the issue and infact hyped it up to get an excuse to prosecute the opposition.

    Only the assing allegations turned into country wide hysteria, and was more prevellant in PF strong holds. This created a problem for PF who can not explain now an opposition organised gassing campain can be happening in PF homegrounds teaming with police and PF caders.

    Unemployment and high costs of living pushed people into this hysteria.

  2. Forget what you believe, we need to look at the facts and not speculations. If these arrests mean that order and normalcy has returned to the cities, then it is well and good.

  3. We are watching you ba Kampyongo. You have delibaratly cast blind eye on the police and pf carder that was arrested in connection with gassing. All you have been doing is assume that it is UPND involved in the crime. Your boss has deliberately not given a press briefing because he knows the plan. He will only come in the open when he successfully traps the main opponent. For now all you guys are doing is draw nearer to arresting HH. This is what this is all about. Everyone knows.
    Here is what you should know , the country is aware that you Kampyongo and Kaizer Zulu are the key players in all this. Be informed that soon someone will come for you guys. For now you may seem to be winning. But your days are numbered. He who lives by the sword will dai by the sword says the Lord. You are…

  6. Many more to come. We are working without fear or favour. Rule of law is supreme. We will ensure to facilitate a fair trial. Innocent until proven guilty

