The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested 50 people in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound during a joint operation with the Zambia Army for trafficking in over 60 kilograms of cannabis, contrary to Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo said the 50 who include 46 males and 4 females have been arrested for trafficking in a total of 62.9 kg of dry loose cannabis.

Ms Katongo said other seizures made during the operation include 3,350 tablets of diazepam which when taken with alcohol and other drugs may cause drowsiness.

She has encouraged members of the public to continue collaborating with the DEC by reporting matters relating to drug abuse, trafficking and money laundering in their various communities.

Mrs Katongo confirmed the development in a statement issued to the media.

