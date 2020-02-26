12.5 C
Man sent to Jail for 5 years for stealing 7 Goats

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Itezhi Tezhi Magistrate Court Judge Keggan Litiya has sentenced a 30-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi to five years imprisonment for stealing seven goats.

This is a matter in which Gilbert Kapoma of Buunga area in Chief Shimbizhi’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province, was charged with stock theft contrary to section 275 and 272 of the penal code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia

Particulars of the case were that on January 28, 2020, Kapoma did steal seven goats valued at K1, 300, the property of Babylon Masika.

When the matter came up for plea before court, Kapoma admitted the charge of stock theft.

Facts were that the plaintiff on January 28 around 18 hours secured his goats in the goat house and went to sleep at his house. The following day, he discovered that the lock to the goat house was tempered with and 7 goats were missing.

The plaintiff then reported the matter to Itezhi Tezhi police station, where officers instituted investigations in the matter, leading to the apprehension of Kapoma.

In mitigation, Kapoma pleaded for leniency saying he committed the crime because of hunger.

Senior State prosecutor Luckson Ngoma stated that the accused had no bona fide right to steal the goats.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Litiya explained that he had taken into consideration what Malukwa said in mitigation, noting that cases of stock theft were very serious offences and prevalent in the district.

He said that the court has duty to mete out punishment to deter would be offenders.

“It takes time and money for one to raise goats but you became very selfish and stole them when your friend struggled to raise them. I therefore sentence you to 24 months with hard labour” Magistrate Litiya said.

