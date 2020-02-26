15.6 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
type here...
General News

President Lungu mourns Mubarak

By editor
36 views
0
General News President Lungu mourns Mubarak
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has expressed great sadness on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

In a message of condolences to his Egyptian Counterpart, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the President says the former President will be remembered for the instrumental role he played in the Egypt-Israel peace deal, and his contribution towards the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and overall peace and stability in the Middle East region.

“On behalf of the government and people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences, as the bereaved family and the nation mourn their dearly departed”, said President Lungu.

“Please accept our deepest sympathies”, added President Lungu.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

The former Egyptian head of state, who was that country’s longest serving ruler died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

He was Egyptian President from October 14th, 1981 to February 11, 2011.

[Read 124 times, 124 reads today]
Previous articleDEC arrests 50 in Chibolya compound for drug trafficking
Next articleCCMG fears disenfranchisement of eligible voters if mobile NRC issuance not clarified

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 2

Where are they? Zambians question PF Ministers’s silence over gassing

Some Zambians have taken to social media to question the continued silence from majority of PF Ministers over the...
Read more
Economy

Inflows into Kariba and Victoria Falls rise to a 13-year-high

editor - 5
The Zambezi River Authority says water inflows into the upstream of Kariba and Victoria Falls have risen to levels last seen in 2006-7 season. However,...
Read more
Feature Politics

CCMG fears disenfranchisement of eligible voters if mobile NRC issuance not clarified

editor - 0
The Christian Churches Monitoring Group has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to clarify its plans for the mobile National Registration Card issuance exercise. The...
Read more
General News

President Lungu mourns Mubarak

editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has expressed great sadness on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. In a message of condolences to his Egyptian Counterpart,...
Read more
General News

DEC arrests 50 in Chibolya compound for drug trafficking

editor - 0
The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested 50 people in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound during a joint operation with the Zambia Army for trafficking in over...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DEC arrests 50 in Chibolya compound for drug trafficking

General News editor - 0
The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested 50 people in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound during a joint operation with the Zambia Army for trafficking in over...
Read more

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ngonga Mwelwa Chibesakunda dies

General News editor - 1
Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ngonga Mwelwa Chibesakunda has died. The late Chibesakunda 80, died at Arwpy Hospital in Kempton park, South Africa. Zambia's High Commissioner...
Read more

Lawyers demand the release of youth detained for 2 weeks with charge for being found with Doom Insecticide

General News Chief Editor - 15
Lawyers have demanded for release of a youth detained for 2 weeks without any charge by Matero Police whom the police and neighbourhood watch...
Read more

UNZA disputes Chishimba Kambwili’s claim of K1 500 fee to verify results

General News Chief Editor - 12
The University of Zambia has clarified that that it charges K50 and K20 per copy for verification of results respectively. This is contrary to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 124 times, 124 reads today]