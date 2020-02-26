President Edgar Lungu has expressed great sadness on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

In a message of condolences to his Egyptian Counterpart, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the President says the former President will be remembered for the instrumental role he played in the Egypt-Israel peace deal, and his contribution towards the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and overall peace and stability in the Middle East region.

“On behalf of the government and people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences, as the bereaved family and the nation mourn their dearly departed”, said President Lungu.

“Please accept our deepest sympathies”, added President Lungu.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

The former Egyptian head of state, who was that country’s longest serving ruler died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

He was Egyptian President from October 14th, 1981 to February 11, 2011.

