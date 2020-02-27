4 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Busy CAF Champions League Weekend for Chipolopolo Quartet in North Africa

Four Chipolopolo players are busy on continental duty in North Africa this weekend in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

DR Congo side and five-time champions TP Mazembe are in Morocco to face three-time winners Raja Casablanca in their first leg fixture on Friday in a 21h00 kickoff at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

Defenders Tandi Mwape and Kabaso Chongo including midfielder Rainford Kalaba are part of the Mazembe entourage that arrived in Casablanca on Monday.

On Saturday in Cairo, 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa have a massive date against record eight-time champions Al Ahly on Saturday in an 18h00 kickoff at Al Salam Stadium.

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene is in the travelling party and may start should injured first -choice Denis Onyango fail to make a full recovery from a hamstring injury he is battling to recover from since Sundowns landed in Cairo on Tuesday.

Final legs for both games are set for March 7 with winners advancing to the semifinals that will be played in May after the 2020 CHAN that will run from April 4-25 in Cameroon.

