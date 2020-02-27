2.3 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 29, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

SACCORD commends the Zambia’s Elections Body for being proactive

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Feature Politics SACCORD commends the Zambia's Elections Body for being proactive
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has commended the Country’s Elections Body for being proactive in it’s quest to address issues related to elections.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe observes that the open door policy and willingness to engage stakeholders on critical matters as regards the holding of elections was key to building consensus and demystifying some of the political players in the elections system.

“SACCORD is happy that the reported key electoral issues such as the delimitation exercise, printing of ballot papers, results management, prisoners’ voting and the enforcement of the Electoral Code of Conduct, and voters’ registration were covered.

“The open-door policy of the ECZ and the willingness to engage with political parties on critical matters of the electoral process is key in helping build consensus and demystify some of the issues to political players.

“Some of this consensus is reflected in the outcome of the meeting where it is reported that the ECZ will consider appeals by political parties not come up with a new voters but simply update the current register and the decision to stop funding political parties to observe the printing of ballot papers,” he said.

Mr Cheembe further commended the who attended the recent ECZ stakeholders meeting saying the spirit exhibited is what is expected from ECZ and political parties.

“We commend all the political parties that attended and participated in providing input on the key electoral issues that were discussed. This is the spirit that we expect the ECZ and political parties to exhibit as we continue to build the momentum to 2021.

“Zambians want to see and have a peaceful electoral environment that allows all stakeholders to peacefully participate and platforms such as the political party liaison meeting assist in attaining such a desirable outcome,” he said.

[Read 456 times, 23 reads today]
Previous articleUPND disheartened about Governments failure to pay higher learning institution salaries
Next articleZambia: 2021, Elect HH for Good Reasons

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

I’m aware that so much money has been spent in designing and constructing toll gates-Finance Minister

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu says there has been a lag between the construction of road tolling facilities and the...
Read more
General News

Court orders the deportation of a 17-year-old boy back to Mozambique

Chief Editor - 0
Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate, Edward Banda has ordered for the deportation of a 17-year-old boy to Mozambique, his country of origin, for unlawfully entering and...
Read more
General News

Government U-turns on a Decision to Evict a Local Community from a Forest Reserve

Chief Editor - 0
The government has rescinded a decision to evict the community of Nadongo forest reserve in Moomba ward of Monze district in Southern Province. Last year,...
Read more
Rural News

Local Villagers being unfairly punished by the Fishing ban as the guidelines are not clear

Chief Editor - 0
A Fisherman in Mufumbwe’s Kalombo ward has appealed to the Department of Livestock and Fisheries, and the Department of WildLife and National Parks to...
Read more
Rural News

Improved Grade 12 Results attributed to the Connection of Schools to the Power Grid

Chief Editor - 1
Milenge District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Denis Mukunta has attributed the improved academic performance at Milenge Secondary School to the connection of the learning...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Taking legal action against agro-dealers welcome

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
The Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) has commended the government for taking legal action against agro-dealers that redeemed Farmer’s e-vouchers in the 2019-2020...
Read more

CCMG fears disenfranchisement of eligible voters if mobile NRC issuance not clarified

Feature Politics editor - 1
The Christian Churches Monitoring Group has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to clarify its plans for the mobile National Registration Card issuance exercise. The...
Read more

Failure by PF Government to pay allowances to diplomats is shameful and embarrassing to Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 21
All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni says the reported failure by the Zambian government to pay allowances to envoys representing the country abroad makes...
Read more

We need an expedient ,impartial investigation into current acts of terrorism on our soil

Feature Politics editor - 10
By Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member For close to 2 months now, the people of Zambia have come under attack by unknown forces, reigning terror,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 456 times, 23 reads today]