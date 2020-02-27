4 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 27, 2020
type here...
Economy

Zambia’s annual inflation continues powering upwards

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Economy Zambia's annual inflation continues powering upwards
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The year on year inflation for February 2020 increased to 13.9 percent from 12.5 percent in January 2020.

This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 13.9 percent between February 2019 and February 2020.

Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa told Journalists in Lusaka on Thursday that the increase in the annual rate in inflation was mainly attributed to price increase in both food and non – food items.

“The year-on-year food inflation rate for February 2020 was recorded at 15.9 percent compared to 15.4 percent recorded in January 2020. This development was mainly attributed to price movements of food items such as maize grain and meats (chicken, beef and pork sausage, t-bone and mixed cut),” he said.

“At provincial level, Lusaka Province made the highest contribution of 4.6 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate of 13.9 percent recorded in February 2020. This implies that the price movements in Lusaka Province had the highest influence to the overall annual rate of inflation. Copperbelt Province had the second highest contribution of 2.6 percentage points while North Western and Western Provinces had the lowest contribution of 0.4 percentage points.”

On international merchandise trade, Zambia’s trade surplus increased by 248.8 percent from K674.3 million in December 2019 to K1,351.8 million in January 2020.

Mr. Musepa said both imports and exports recorded decreases, though the decrease in imports outweighed that of exports resulting into rise in the surplus.

“Exports which mainly comprise of domestically produced goods decreased by 3.2 percent from K8,656.1 million in December 2019 to K8,375.0 million in January 2020. This decrease was mainly attributed to decreases in export earnings from intermediate goods and capital goods category at 4.4 percent and 10.8 percent respectively,” he disclosed.

“Imports decreased by 24.5 percent from K7,981.8 million in December 2019 to K6,023.3 million in January 2020. This decrease in imports was mainly attributed to decreases in the import bill for the consumer goods and capital goods category at 28.4 percent and 26.5 percent, respectively.”

[Read 99 times, 99 reads today]
Previous articleHelp embed national values in constitution, Sumaili implores the Church
Next articleBusy CAF Champions League Weekend for Chipolopolo Quartet in North Africa

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Busy CAF Champions League Weekend for Chipolopolo Quartet in North Africa

Four Chipolopolo players are busy on continental duty in North Africa this weekend in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s annual inflation continues powering upwards

Chief Editor - 1
The year on year inflation for February 2020 increased to 13.9 percent from 12.5 percent in January 2020. This means that on average, prices of...
Read more
General News

Help embed national values in constitution, Sumaili implores the Church

Chief Editor - 2
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to align itself with the national values and principles...
Read more
General News

President Lungu warns law breakers taking advantage of the prevailing situation

Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu has warned that all those breaking the law by taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the country will be dealt...
Read more
Feature Column

Zambia: 2021, Elect HH for Good Reasons

editor - 18
African politics, Zambia, included, have two political weaknesses; they attack people and neglect issues, and they are rooted in politics of tribe or clan...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Inflows into Kariba and Victoria Falls rise to a 13-year-high

Economy editor - 18
The Zambezi River Authority says water inflows into the upstream of Kariba and Victoria Falls have risen to levels last seen in 2006-7 season. However,...
Read more

Failure by PF Government to pay allowances to diplomats is shameful and embarrassing to Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 21
All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni says the reported failure by the Zambian government to pay allowances to envoys representing the country abroad makes...
Read more

ERB concerned by the rise in developers proposing to construct filling stations in illegal areas

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Energy Regulation Board has observed with concern the increasing number of developers proposing to construct filling stations in locations that are not compliant...
Read more

Creation of a buffer zone at Zambia-Tanzania complete

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Creation of a buffer zone on the Zambian side of the Zambia-Tanzania border, in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province, has been successfully completed. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 99 times, 99 reads today]