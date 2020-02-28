2.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 28, 2020
type here...
Rural News

First Quantum Minerals deliveres 5,000 stoves to communities in a new initiative to minimise deforestation and pollution

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Rural News First Quantum Minerals deliveres 5,000 stoves to communities in a new...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

First Quantum Minerals has delivered 5,000 stoves to communities in a new initiative to minimise deforestation and pollution.

The Village Stoves programme involves FQM, in line with its environmental policy, teaming up with Zambia-based carbon credit and environmental company, The African Stove Company, and local small-scale manufacturers to develop a low-cost stove that is about 60% more efficient than conventional open-fire stoves used in Zambia’s remote areas.
TASC has over 20 years’ experience in international energy innovation and environmental projects.

The pilot programme, which was launched last year, involves installation of 5,000 United Nations-accredited twig-burning stoves in the communities surrounding the company’s Kansanshi mine in Solwezi.

On average, the new stoves have a UN-tested water boiling efficiency of 40% as opposed to 10% on an open fire; by comparison a kettle is 80% efficient – and is estimated to save 2.5 tonnes of carbon emissions per stove each year.

This means that over the seven-year lifetime of the project each stove – provided it is being used daily as a replacement for traditional fires – will save 17.5 tonnes of carbon.

The pilot phase therefore has a potential carbon saving of 87 500 tonnes of carbon, equivalent to about 3,000, 30-tonne trucks of firewood.

Kansanshi Foundation co-ordinator Guy Hammond said the nature of the fuel used by the stove lends itself to normal tree mortality rates and sustainable twig harvesting of forests, which naturally shed dead branches.

“This project has been over two years in the pipeline, but we are delighted that FQM is leading the way in doing our part to combat climate change and deforestation in North-Western Province,” he said.

“The exponential growth of Solwezi and Kalumbila towns due to our mining operations has seen an explosion of charcoal production to feed an ever-growing market, exacerbated now by the power crisis we are facing as a country. With the Village Stove programme, FQM has taken a proactive approach to saving our forests.”

What’s more, the upgraded traditional cooking stoves also make use of cutting-edge technology. Each stove is tagged by GPS transmitter and its fixed location is uploaded onto the UN carbon credit platform database. Annual random inspections by UN-accredited officers ensure the stoves are being used and are where they are supposed to be, and then carbon credits are awarded for sale on the open market.

Kansanshi Foundation Manager Bruce Lewis says: “Aside from the improved efficiency that dramatically reduces the amount of charcoal and wood needed to cook; the stove’s design also helps significantly reduce the risk of excessive smoke inhalation for the user by diverting the minimal amount of smoke the stove may produce safely away from the cooking area.”

Smoke inhalation is one of the leading causes of respiratory problems among village dwellers especially women who do most of the cooking.
He added that lower smoke levels not only mean lower risk of smoke-related illnesses among members of the local communities but also lower carbon emissions, thereby helping Zambia combat climate change.

The Village Stove makes use of unique thermofluidic flows created by a specially designed metal frame to minimise energy loss and ensure the highest possible amount of heat energy is directed to the base of the cooking pot.

The frame is bricked in to the kitchen wall for maximum safety and convenience.

Some 50 local manufacturers have been engaged to manufacture the frames.

The mine will lead the distribution exercise and train officers to carry out installation, maintenance and community training on their use.

And TASC founder Alick MacIntosh said he was happy to be working with FQM and was looking forward to seeing more stoves installed at the end of the pilot phase.

[Read 69 times, 69 reads today]
Previous articleLegal aid desk to enhance transparency-Kanganja
Next articleTaking legal action against agro-dealers welcome

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Taking legal action against agro-dealers welcome

The Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) has commended the government for taking legal action against agro-dealers that redeemed...
Read more
Rural News

First Quantum Minerals deliveres 5,000 stoves to communities in a new initiative to minimise deforestation and pollution

Chief Editor - 0
First Quantum Minerals has delivered 5,000 stoves to communities in a new initiative to minimise deforestation and pollution. The Village Stoves programme involves FQM, in...
Read more
General News

Legal aid desk to enhance transparency-Kanganja

Chief Editor - 1
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the establishment of the legal aid desk at Choma Central Police Station will help victims of crimes...
Read more
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo U17 defeats SA in 2020 FIFA Womens U17 WC qualifier

sports - 0
Zambia on Friday afternoon launched the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in the first...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Prepare for Four Day Camp

sports - 0
Forty two home-based players will enter a four-day Zambia camp in Lusaka this weekend. Zambia coach Micho will hold the training camp from March 1-5...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

4 Village fishermen fined a total of K 1. 4 million for unlawful fishing

Rural News Chief Editor - 17
The Itezhi Tezhi Magistrate Court has convicted four fishermen and fined them a total of K1, 440,000 for unlawful hunting. This is a matter were...
Read more

Man sent to Jail for 5 years for stealing 7 Goats

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Itezhi Tezhi Magistrate Court Judge Keggan Litiya has sentenced a 30-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi to five years imprisonment for stealing seven goats. This is...
Read more

N’cwala will go ahead-Mpezeni

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has condemned Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba for suggesting the postponement of the...
Read more

Kuomboka likely to kick off this year

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Western Province has said the water levels in the Barotse plains are so far favouring the hosting of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 69 times, 69 reads today]