Saturday, February 29, 2020
Avoid politicizing ZAMPHIA survey – Musamba

By Chief Editor
Senior Statistician, Chibesa Musamba says the Zambia Population HIV Assessment (ZAMPHIA) should not be perceived as a duplication of the latest Zambia Demographic Health Survey (ZDHS) report.

Mr Musamba said those who want to politicise the ZAMPHIA survey are being unfair to the majority Zambians.

The purpose of conducting ZAMPHIA survey is to probe further specifically on HIV using various prevalence and find a way forward, explained the Senior Statistician.

He was responding to questions during plenary session on the ZAMPHIA sensitisation meeting held at the Chinsali Council Chambers.

Some participants sought clarification on why ZAMPHIA programme should be undertaken instead of using the report from the 2018 ZDHS report while others felt ZAMPHIA is a political instigated programme.

In response, Mr Musamba clarified that it is not the first time that Zambia is undertaking ZAMPHIA survey as it was in line with the UN requirements for any country and to benefit from HIV donor support.

And speaking during the same function, Provincial Health Director, Nerol Chilembo called on all well-meaning Zambians to support the survey so that the Ministry can plan for the future and be able to monitor the adherence to HIV treatment.

Previous articleHealth Minister thanks the US Government on support in the fight against HIV/AIDS
Next articleImproved Grade 12 Results attributed to the Connection of Schools to the Power Grid

