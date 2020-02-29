The government has rescinded a decision to evict the community of Nadongo forest reserve in Moomba ward of Monze district in Southern Province.

Last year, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources issued an eviction order for people who encroached in the local forests, a decision which agitated communities as well as some traditional leaders.

During a community engagement meeting held at Nakalwindi community yesterday, Senior Headman Hakalembe said government’s decision to allow people to live in the forests and call for a collaborative forest management plan was commendable.

He said people who settled in Lusengezi, Nadongo and Nakabwe feel safe now that government has decided to allow them to remain in the forest and help in the preservation of the natural resources where they have lived for many years.

Senior Headman Hakalembe said the local community was ready to work with government in all efforts aimed at protecting and preserving the three forests, adding that the community was fully aware that this would help in countering effects of climate change.

“We are thrilled by government’s decision to allow us to live in the forests and help in the management of the natural resources so that it benefits us and the future generation.

“ We, therefore stand ready to work with government to ensure that the forests are protected to counter effects of climate change whose effects were inevitably visible during drought last farming season,” said Headman Hakalembe.

And Monze District Commissioner Cyprian Hamanyanga, expressed happiness that the local community was ready to work with government in its efforts to protect and preserve the natural resources not only in the district, but the country at large.

He said the positive response from the community to work with government was encouraging as this would help to ensure sustainable use of forests and prevent indiscriminate cutting or unauthorised use of the natural resources in the District.

“ As government am happy that you have shown willingness to support governments ‘efforts in ensuring that local forests are protected through this collaborative forests management plan which has been hatched by government.

“ I would like to encourage other communities to emulate this gesture so that together we can have a Green, and Healthy environment for now and generations to come, ’said Mr. Hamanyanga.

District Forestry Officer Andrew Kamwi noted that apart from forging a joint forests management plan with the community, government also intends to put up boundaries using the original old maps of 1967 and 1968.

He pointed out that the last time all the three forest boundaries were maintained was on August 16th, 1979.

He also explained that an agreement would soon be signed between the local community and government to legalise the joint forests management plan.

