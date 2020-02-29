Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo says they are ready for Sunday’s big test against Pyramids FC of Egypt in their 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal, first leg match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Unbeaten Zanaco face probably their most formidable opponent so far in this seasons competition against continental debutants Pyramids.

Pyramids are unbeaten away with six successive wins since the start of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup last August.

The Egyptians have just one loss at home in the group stage in January when they lost 1-0 in Cairo to Enugu Rangers of Nigeria.

“Pressure is always there but it is how you handle it. We all know about Pyramids, they are good away where they have won six-out-of -six games,” Ziyo said.

“But we also haven’t lost at home and so that will make it a good encounter. I think what is most important is take the game to them with the right attitude and right commitment.”

Meanwhile, Zanaco are unbeaten both home and away with four wins and six draws from ten games since entering the competition the second round in September after enjoying a preliminary round bye.

This is Zanaco’s debut quarterfinal appearance in continental football from three group stage campaigns.

