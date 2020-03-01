It was a bruising weekend for Zambians in first leg action away of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

In Morocco on Friday, TP Mazembe of DR Congo were beaten 2-0 away by three-time champions Raja Casablanca in Casablanca.

Defenders Tandi Mwape and Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes for the five-time champions from the DR Congo while midfielder Rainford Kalaba was substituted in the 70th minute.

In Cairo 24 hours later, 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa also lost by the same margin to record eight-time African champions Al Ahly.

But goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was an unused substitute in the last eight tie.

The final leg deciders are scheduled for March 7.

