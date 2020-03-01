Zambians living in South Africa have held a special prayer service for Zambia at the Bread of Life Church International in Midrand, South Africa.

This follows gassing of innocent people and instant mob injustices against individuals accused of being involved in chemical spraying in Zambia.The prayers were graced by Pastor Gideon Kapafu who led the inter-denominational prayers for God’s protection over Zambia.

The Church prayed for peace , love and unity to prevail in Zambia amidst the gassing and mob injustices that the country was experiencing.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti said it was important that the country was committed in Gods hands.

Major General Miti said prayer was a pillar for Zambian’s sustenance, as such, it was important that Zambians united in prayer against recent incidences of chemical spraying and mob injustices.

He thanked President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for asking the nation to pray against gassing and mob justice.

Meanwhile, President of the Association of Zambians in South Africa(ZASA) Fernand Simanya described what Zambia was currently experiencing as disheartening.He called for God’s protection over the nation of Zambia as well as peace and unity among citizens.

Issued by

Mrs Naomi Nyawali

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission South Africa

