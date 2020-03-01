Zambians living in South Africa have held a special prayer service for Zambia at the Bread of Life Church International in Midrand, South Africa.
This follows gassing of innocent people and instant mob injustices against individuals accused of being involved in chemical spraying in Zambia.The prayers were graced by Pastor Gideon Kapafu who led the inter-denominational prayers for God’s protection over Zambia.
The Church prayed for peace , love and unity to prevail in Zambia amidst the gassing and mob injustices that the country was experiencing.
And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti said it was important that the country was committed in Gods hands.
Major General Miti said prayer was a pillar for Zambian’s sustenance, as such, it was important that Zambians united in prayer against recent incidences of chemical spraying and mob injustices.
He thanked President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for asking the nation to pray against gassing and mob justice.
Meanwhile, President of the Association of Zambians in South Africa(ZASA) Fernand Simanya described what Zambia was currently experiencing as disheartening.He called for God’s protection over the nation of Zambia as well as peace and unity among citizens.
Issued by
Mrs Naomi Nyawali
First Secretary Press and Public Relations
Zambia High Commission South Africa
But Zambians love to pray , every thing is to pray ???
For sure Zambia has become a Christian foundamentalist and black magic nation.
That is why the masses belive in any hoax like the gassing hoax…….it is a hoax , there is no gas , there are no gassers , it is a hoax pushed by PF hopping the opposition will get the blame.
Zambians belive in miracles, prayer and black magic too much , that is why con prophets find Zambia very profitable…
That’s what the Zambian government would love you to do, pray for every problem. But my faith tells me faith without good works is dead. Our prayers are nothing but a mockery to real faith that brought development and real change to different parts of the world by missionaries.
We pay the police from our taxes to protect us within then the soldiers from without. If prayer is the way then let’s fire them all and pray. But that’s sheer stupidity that many Zambians have been forced to believe by forcefully declaring a country Christian yet most have satanic hearts as seen in recent devilish ocurences. God blessed us with wisdom and knowledge, let’s use them and not waste time on our knees. The chief commander knows the truth.