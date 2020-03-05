2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 5, 2020
type here...
General News

Government enters nolle prosequi in the Treason trial of Mwangala Ngalande

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News Government enters nolle prosequi in the Treason trial of Mwangala Ngalande
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter where a Lusaka business Executive, Mwangala Ngalande was charged with attempting to overthrow the administration of President Edgar Lungu.

LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate, Lameck Mwale discharged Mr Ngalande after the nolle prosequi was entered by the Director of Public prosecutions.

In this matter Mr Ngalande is alleged to have between August 1, 2019 and December 1 2019 at Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together with Samson Njovu, prepared or endeavored to overthrow by unlawful means, the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

And according to Overt Act 1, Ngalande on the same dates allegedly conspired with Njovu to procure military equipment namely assault rife, pistols and rocker propelled grenades.

This was for the purpose of assassinating President LUNGU and other senior Government officials namely, service chiefs, minister of defence , Davies Chama, Chief Justice, Irene Mambilima, Speaker of the National Assembly and Dr Patrick Matibini.

In overt two, it is alleged that on the same date Ngalande conspired with Mr Njobvu to source for international funding and actually obtained 1 point 6 Million United states Dollars to be utilized in the over throwing of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

And when the matter came up today before Magistrate MWALE, the State said the matter was coming up for continued hearing of preliminary inquiry but the prosecution was in receipt of instructions from the DPP to discontinue the matter through a nolle prosequi.

Mr MWALE granted the State’s application.

Earlier, the defence lawyers had asked the court to constitute preliminary inquiry to establish whether or not there was sufficient evidence to warrant the accused person to be committed to the High Court to under go trial for treason.

[Read 116 times, 116 reads today]
Previous articleKalusha Bwalya appeals to Court of Arbitration for Sports to allow him stand for FAZ Presidency
Next articleRUGBY:Champions Arrows kickoff season against Mufulira

2 COMMENTS

  2. A forgiving president and humble son of the soil. Lungu understands that most people are paid to do this by the opposition. Rather than wasting time fighting losers we would rather put that money in development projects. Kz

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

sports - 0

Billy Mwanza Backs Micho’s CHAN Programme

Former Chipolopolo defender Billy Mwanza has supported the format Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is using to select players...
Read more
Sports

RUGBY:Champions Arrows kickoff season against Mufulira

sports - 0
Defending champions Red Arrows will face Mufulira Hunters at home in Lusaka when the 2020 National Rugby League starts on March 14. Arrows last year...
Read more
General News

Government enters nolle prosequi in the Treason trial of Mwangala Ngalande

Chief Editor - 2
The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter where a Lusaka business Executive, Mwangala Ngalande was charged with attempting to overthrow the...
Read more
General News

Kalusha Bwalya appeals to Court of Arbitration for Sports to allow him stand for FAZ Presidency

Chief Editor - 4
Football Icon KALUSHA BWALYA has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports CAS against the FAZ decision to STOP him from contesting the...
Read more
General News

Transport Minister directs that all buses be fitted with GPS after Kapiri Accident

Chief Editor - 1
Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya said the Government has said he is concerned with the conduct of the driver of who caused...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kalusha Bwalya appeals to Court of Arbitration for Sports to allow him stand for FAZ Presidency

General News Chief Editor - 4
Football Icon KALUSHA BWALYA has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports CAS against the FAZ decision to STOP him from contesting the...
Read more

Transport Minister directs that all buses be fitted with GPS after Kapiri Accident

General News Chief Editor - 1
Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya said the Government has said he is concerned with the conduct of the driver of who caused...
Read more

Stephen Kampyongo warns PF Members, Police will apply the law fairly on all individuals regardless of the political parties

General News Chief Editor - 13
The government has sent a clear warning to members of the public who think belonging to a political party is insulation enough against the...
Read more

Zambian timber destined for Vietnam confiscated in Malaysia

General News editor - 38
Johor Customs Department seized a consignment of Guibourtia wood bound for Vietnam and worth over RM9mil. Customs officers conducted a check on the shipping...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 116 times, 116 reads today]