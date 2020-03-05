Evaristo Kabila has bounced back as Nkana Football Club President following the re-constitution of the club executive committee by principal sponsors Mopani Copper Mines.

Kabila has been at the helm of Nkana since 2014 when he took over from John Chiwele.

He was handed a second term in January 2017 when Mopani re-constituted the executive committee.

And Mopani has split the position of vice-president into two with Joseph Silwamba and Patrick Njobvu have been retained in-charge of administration and technical respectively.

Kunda Bowa is the new treasurer replacing Cecil Mutinta whose mandate has not been renewed.

Martin Sichembe and Hensley Bwalya are the new committee members while Kitwe business executive Charles Chikwelete has also retained his position as committee member.

Others committee members are Lillian Musenge, Mulenga Chisunka and lawyer Ticklay Mukosiku, Bupe Lubindo and Davies Mwaba, the technical chairman.

Alex Munasha, Boniface Siame and Brian Musonda have left the club following the expiry of their contracts as committee members.

“Nkana FC is a brand so; use this brand positively to make money. You need to keep setting the pace don’t aspire for top four, always aspire to be top,” Mopani Corporate manager Chuma Kabaghe told the new executive.

