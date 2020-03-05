3.6 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 5, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Kabila Retained as Nkana FC President

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Kabila Retained as Nkana FC President
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Evaristo Kabila has bounced back as Nkana Football Club President following the re-constitution of the club executive committee by principal sponsors Mopani Copper Mines.

Kabila has been at the helm of Nkana since 2014 when he took over from John Chiwele.

He was handed a second term in January 2017 when Mopani re-constituted the executive committee.

And Mopani has split the position of vice-president into two with Joseph Silwamba and Patrick Njobvu have been retained in-charge of administration and technical respectively.

Kunda Bowa is the new treasurer replacing Cecil Mutinta whose mandate has not been renewed.

Martin Sichembe and Hensley Bwalya are the new committee members while Kitwe business executive Charles Chikwelete has also retained his position as committee member.

Others committee members are Lillian Musenge, Mulenga Chisunka and lawyer Ticklay Mukosiku, Bupe Lubindo and Davies Mwaba, the technical chairman.

Alex Munasha, Boniface Siame and Brian Musonda have left the club following the expiry of their contracts as committee members.

“Nkana FC is a brand so; use this brand positively to make money. You need to keep setting the pace don’t aspire for top four, always aspire to be top,” Mopani Corporate manager Chuma Kabaghe told the new executive.

[Read 59 times, 59 reads today]
Previous articleWife’s warning after husband dies from energy drink habit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Kabila Retained as Nkana FC President

Evaristo Kabila has bounced back as Nkana Football Club President following the re-constitution of the club executive committee by...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Wife’s warning after husband dies from energy drink habit

editor - 6
For John Reynolds, grabbing an energy drink on his way to work seemed a good way to help him stay alert for his night...
Read more
Feature Sports

Billy Mwanza Backs Micho’s CHAN Programme

sports - 1
Former Chipolopolo defender Billy Mwanza has supported the format Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is using to select players ahead of next month’s African...
Read more
Feature Sports

RUGBY:Champions Arrows kickoff season against Mufulira

sports - 3
Defending champions Red Arrows will face Mufulira Hunters at home in Lusaka when the 2020 National Rugby League starts on March 14. Arrows last year...
Read more
General News

Government enters nolle prosequi in the Treason trial of Mwangala Ngalande

Chief Editor - 9
The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter where a Lusaka business Executive, Mwangala Ngalande was charged with attempting to overthrow the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Billy Mwanza Backs Micho’s CHAN Programme

Feature Sports sports - 1
Former Chipolopolo defender Billy Mwanza has supported the format Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is using to select players ahead of next month’s African...
Read more

RUGBY:Champions Arrows kickoff season against Mufulira

Feature Sports sports - 3
Defending champions Red Arrows will face Mufulira Hunters at home in Lusaka when the 2020 National Rugby League starts on March 14. Arrows last year...
Read more

Shepolopolo Commence Final Push for Olympic Qualification

Feature Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo’s final push for their 2020 Tokyo Olympics Women's Football tournament qualification commences this Thursday when they face Cameroon. Bruce Mwape's unbeaten side...
Read more

Zesco United Fire Blanks in Lumwana

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United stay put at number four on the FAZ Super Division log following a scoreless away draw at 12th placed Lumwana Radiants on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 59 times, 59 reads today]