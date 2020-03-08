6 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Mazembe Fire Charles Musonda

By sports
Charles Musonda has been fired as TP Mazembe assistant coach together with head coach Pamphile Mihayo.

The duo were relieved of their duties on Saturday evening just hours after Mazembe’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League quarterfinal exit earlier in the day at home in Lubumbashi.

Mazembe beat Raja Casablanca of Morocco 1-0 on Saturday but bowed out 2-1 on aggregate.
The last eight elimination came after the five-time champions made a semifinal exit last season.

Musonda was appointed assistant coach 14 months ago while Mihayo, who is also DR Congo CHAN team coach, has been at the helm since 2017 when he also lifted the CAF Confederation Cup.

Technical director Drazen Cvetkovic has been appointed coach.

