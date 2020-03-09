By Senior Chief Mukuni,Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts

I am pleased to note that in his State of the Nation address (SONA) at Parliament, President Edgar Lungu condemned hate speech which in all intents and purposes has been practised by his own Party. The President’s words will give confidence and hope to the nation if he demonstrates his seriousness over the matter by dismissing government and party leaders that took part in the hate speech recently. Further he should encourage the Zambia Police to bring the culprits to book.

In view of the above and in the same vein, I wish to welcome the PF mobilization rally in Livingstone and urge them to preach peace and national unity, and for a change, let them be credited in avoiding ethnic hate speech against the people of Southern Province, which tragically characterized their political party, especially during the Chilubi by election in the Northern Province a few weeks ago. Let them attentively listen to President Edgar Lungu’s SONA address and change their behavior.

I sincerely believe that Zambian citizens of all tribes, races, religions and political persuasions, must feel safe and welcome anywhere in Zambia because these are the shared values with which President Kenneth David Kaunda, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and other founding fathers and mothers, founded Zambia upon.This is the Zambian spirit.

As a traditional leader, I rule over a multi faceted population of different tribes, races, national and regional backgrounds. In these communities are people that practice Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Bahai Faith, Traditional African ancestral religions, but all live in harmony with each other. This is who we are as Zambians, and going foward this is who, we should be.

And so when I hear a politician say this one is from this tribe and therefore isn’t fit for the Presidency, or these people from this or that tribe are like this or that animal, utterances that cast aspersions and dehumanize fellow citizens who have no prerogatives to choose which tribe or region to be born from, I will feel extremely troubled and alarmed, and will spare no effort in condemning such behavior, that has potential to cause citizen to rise against citizen. I strongly feel that all traditional leaders right across Zambia, must not be silent but vehemently disapprove such conduct.

God bless you and God bless the Republic of Zambia.

