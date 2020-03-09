7.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 9, 2020
Photo Gallery

International Women’s Day in Pictures

By Chief Editor
3
PF Women during the International Women’s Day Celebrations

UPND Women at the celebrations for International Women's Day
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo interacts with UPND Women During the Internal Women's Day celebrations
Department of Immigration Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day

Zambia Army Women During the Celebration of International Women's Day
Zambia Police Women During the Celebration of International Women's Day
Coperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga (c)

3 COMMENTS

  2. it seems like Women’s day has become politicized when women are not even given significant political positions.
    Lusambo find a T-shirt ya size. How do you display such a bended stomach around Zambians you have left in poverty?

