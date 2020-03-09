Photo Gallery Updated: March 9, 2020 International Women’s Day in Pictures By Chief Editor March 9, 2020 36 views 3 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery International Women's Day in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com PF Women during the International Women’s Day Celebrations PF Women during the International Women’s Day Celebrations UPND Women at the celebrations for International Women’s Day UPND Women at the celebrations for International Women’s Day Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo interacts with UPND Women During the Internal Women’s Day celebrations Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo interacts with UPND Women During the Internal Women’s Day celebrations Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo interacts with UPND Women During the Internal Women’s Day celebrations Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo interacts with UPND Women During the Internal Women’s Day celebrations Department of Immigration Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day Department of Immigration Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day Department of Immigration Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day Department of Immigration Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day Department of Immigration Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day Zambia Army Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day Zambia Police Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day Zambia Police Women During the Celebration of International Women’s Day Coperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga (c) [Read 102 times, 102 reads today] Previous articlePeople’s Alliance for Change taken aback by President Lungu’s finger pointing on Gassing and Mob Violence 3 COMMENTS Mature politics as it should be!! Reply it seems like Women’s day has become politicized when women are not even given significant political positions. Lusambo find a T-shirt ya size. How do you display such a bended stomach around Zambians you have left in poverty? Reply Seriously Boma(n) seems to be dealing with the “Internal” womens day!! Aleya mu internal, entantiko akwete!! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - March 9, 20203International Women’s Day in Pictures Read more Feature Politics People’s Alliance for Change taken aback by President Lungu’s finger pointing on Gassing and Mob Violence Chief Editor - March 9, 2020 1 The People’s Alliance for Change is surprised that President Edgar Lungu is casting the blame on some church officials and traditional leaders for the... Read more Headlines The PF Government’s Vision is to have a Zambia Free from Gender Inequalities-President Lungu Chief Editor - March 9, 2020 0 President Edgar Lungu says his government’s vision is to have a Zambia free from gender inequalities. The President says in this regard, Zambia has... Read more Columns About President Lungu’s Eligibility For Re-Election In 2021: A Layman’s Perspective Chief Editor - March 9, 2020 19 By Sean Tembo - PeP President 1. I must start by making it very clear that l am not a lawyer by profession and neither... Read more Economy U.S. Railnet’s rail line will link Copperbelt, Harare and Beira with high speed trains Chief Editor - March 9, 2020 34 U.S.-based Railnet International plans to invest an estimated $11 billion in a modern railway line and high speed trains linking Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique,... Read more More Articles In This Category President Lungu’s address to parliament in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - March 6, 2020 13 Read more The Proposed New Conference Centre in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - February 28, 2020 30 Read more Progress at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - January 25, 2020 61 Read more The Newly Built Chinsali General Hospital in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - January 4, 2020 68 Read more - Advertisement - [Read 25 times, 1 reads today]
Mature politics as it should be!!
it seems like Women’s day has become politicized when women are not even given significant political positions.
Lusambo find a T-shirt ya size. How do you display such a bended stomach around Zambians you have left in poverty?
Seriously Boma(n) seems to be dealing with the “Internal” womens day!! Aleya mu internal, entantiko akwete!!