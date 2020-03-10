We just got word that Zambian Hip-Hop artist has scored another international number 1 achievement! This time, we note that Chanda Mbao has taken the top spot on Trace Africa’s Top 10 Hip-Hop chart with his high energy single featuring Hip-Hop heavyweight, Slap Dee, entitled ‘Too Much’. Trace Africa is one of Africa’s largest music platforms which sits in a group of channels including Trace Urban, Trace Mziiki and many others.

This success comes after Chanda Mbao’s stellar 2019 which saw his single ‘Money Gang’ reach number 1 on radio, not only on Zambia’s most prominent radio stations but also on two stations in South Africa. It seems clear that Chanda Mbao is set on conquering the continent and is clearly on the path to doing so with stellar collaborations and laudable coverage thus far. Last year, apart from his radio number ones, he notably premiered a music video on Trace Urban, received coverage from the prestigious Red Bull Music portal and released collaborations with well-regarded artists from the region.

It is a proud moment to see one of our own represent us well on international platforms. We can only hope that the world continues to notice Zambian music and Zambian musicians of all styles and genres.

If you haven’t seen Chanda Mbao’s video yet, watch it on YouTube here:

Chanda Mbao also recently released a new song called ‘OK’ which has been doing the rounds on the internet and we are excited to see what surprises Chanda has in store for the visuals on this one: http://bit.ly/OKAudiomack

