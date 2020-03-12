16 C
Feature Politics

GBM challenges LAZ

By editor
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PF Deputy Chairman for Mobilisation Geoffrey Mwamba has challenged the Law Association of Zambia to state its position on lawyers that are pouring scorn on constitutional court Judges.

Mr. Mwamba says it will be difficult for LAZ to condemn politicians when they attack the judiciary .

He said it is important that the Association comes out clean on the matter .

Mr Mwamba says LAZ cannot allow a situation where Lawyers starts pouring scorn on the Judges every time they lose a case .

He told ZNBC that he expects LAZ to state its position if it agrees with the route that Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa has taken.

Mr. Mwamba told ZNBC that LAZ is a respected body which should not to be used for cheap politics by a few selfish lawyers .

He has also urged those who are scared of President Edgar Lungu to go and campaign rather insist that he is not eligible to stand .

He said the PF is already on the ground engaging the people ahead of 2021.

And When reached for a comment the Law Association of Zambia said it will soon issue a statement on the matter .

LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa said the Association expects lawyers to behave in a certain manner even when they do not agree with the court’s judgement .

Previous articleCabinet To Table Construction Bill,2020

  1. Dull people like you with no initiative should not be given midea platform to show your folly in so doing you simply decampaign your party.

