Minister of Tourism and Pambashe Member of Parliament is, allegedly on behalf of his constituency, petitioning the ruling Patriotic Front’s highest organ, the Central Committee, to open the party’s Presidential Nominations in the month of May for only a period of 30 days so that the party can easily identify those that are opposed to the sole candidacy of the incumbent President Edgar Lungu and only for a period of 30 DAYS

Speaking at the Lusaka Patriotic Front Youth Rally, Thursday, Mr. Chitotela petitioned the Central Committee, through the Deputy Secretary-General Mrs. Mumbi Phiri, to open and close the Presidential nominations way ahead of schedule of the 10th to 12th July 2020 PF General Conference, adding that the opening up will allow the party to know who is behind Lusaka Lawyer and State Counsel John Sangwa’s push to take President Lungu’s eligibility issue to the constitutional court.

Mr. Chitotela said that the opening up of nominations is the only way the party can cleanse itself against those working to undermine the 2021 candidature of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“I am a bearer of a message from the Patriotic people of Pambashe who have asked me to deliver their message. There is no way you can allow the PF Presidential Nominations to open and close during the General Conference. How else would you expose those who are working with Sangwa(po) to undermine the candidature of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” said Hon Chitotela.

“If there is a man the entire opposition in Zambia is afraid of facing in the Ballot, it is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. And that is why they are working to question his 2021 candidature because had he been a weaker opponent, they would have ignored him all the way to the Ballot. They are very scared! And that is why we should expose them before the General Conference.”

However, Ruling PF deputy secretary-general Mumbi Phiri has said that even those who will declare presidential interests at the 11th hour are free to challenge Presidency Edgar Lungu for the party leadership at the general conference.

Speaking to the media, Ms Phiri said those wishing to challenge President Lungu would not be harassed at the conference. She said, for now, she was not aware of anyone that had expressed interest to challenge the President, but even last-minute announcements would still be welcome.

“It’s their democratic right whether they show interest in the 11th hour, that is their democratic right because the convention doesn’t stipulate as to when you could.

[Read 477 times, 477 reads today]