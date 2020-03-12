A 36 year old man of Kalumbila district has killed his younger brother aged 28 using a stick.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Hudson Namachila confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday night around 20:00 hours in Bungano village, in chief Mumena’s chiefdom.

Mr Namachila said uncle to the deceased, Chrispin Kakisa of Musolokoto village in the same chiefdom reported the incident to Mutanda Police station at 22:30 hours on Monday.

The Commissioner added that Mr Kakisa informed the Police that his nephew, Grivers Kakisa of the same abode was murdered by his elder brother Kaumbo Kakisa.

He said the incident happened after the duo picked a quarrel after a drinking spree.

“The deceased was hit with a stick on the head and sustained a cut which led to his death. The two picked a quarrel at a beer drinking spree,” Mr Namachila said.

He however said the suspect is at large, while the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

